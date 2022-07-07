Ubisoft is going mobile with Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence

Ubisoft has decided to jump back on the mobile gaming bandwagon with Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence. The RPG shooter brings the popular franchise to mobile devices for the first time with a brand new storyline.

This isn’t the first time that Ubisoft has tried its hand at mobile gaming. The company is currently working on Rainbow Six Mobile, with an initial alpha period back in May.

But while Rainbow Six Mobile is a first-person shooter focused on PvP, The Division: Resurgence is an open-world, third-person title focused on story and PvE content. You can play solo or co-op with a group of friends.

Set in the same world as the original The Division and The Division 2, Resurgence takes place in New York City. It features a brand new storyline that takes place in a massive open world that lets users explore what they want when they want.

Image: Ubisoft

In the game, a deadly pandemic has wiped out a majority of the world’s human population. You play as a soldier of the Strategic Homeland Division whose job is to protect civilians from dangerous rogue factions.

The game will be available for both iOS and Android, though it’s still relatively early in development. Users can sign up for an alpha test of the game through the company’s website here. However, there isn’t a timetable available for when the alpha will start.

Ubisoft’s venture into mobile gaming isn’t really surprising at this point. Other developers, like EA with Apex Legends and Activision with Call of Duty, have dove head first into mobile gaming.

The mobile gaming market continues to boom, and I expect that Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence will be yet another successful AAA mobile gaming adaptation.

