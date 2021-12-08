Ubisoft is taking microtransactions to the next level with in-game NFTs

In case regular microtransactions are no longer cutting it in today’s video games, Ubisoft has decided to change the game up a bit. The company has announced that it will be bringing NFTs to its video games, starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The company’s new initiative is called Ubisoft Quartz, and involves in-game cosmetics, just like other microtransactions made popular by games like Fortnite and Rocket League. The difference here is that the cosmetics are NFTs tied to the Tezos blockchain.

Ubisoft is billing its new NFTs as “playable and energy-efficient.” The first run of NFTs (the company is calling them “Digits”) will appear in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Breakpoint has been a somewhat disappointing title for the company in terms of number of players. Maybe dropping Digits will help increase the game’s popularity.

Included in the first batch of Digits is a tricked-out gun with a cool helmet and pants combo. Each individual Digit has a visible serial number, creating that familiar fake rarity that NFTs seem to thrive on.

Users will be able to buy and sell their Digits on third-party online marketplaces, but the company says that this first batch will be free. You’ll have to redeem the free Digits between December 9 and December 15.

Ubisoft Quartz signals a major change in the way the company hopes to deliver microtransactions in the future. There’s no doubt that the company sees the potential dollar signs that could come from third-party sales of its Digits.

The Quartz FAQ page says that the company may take a percentage of third-party Digit sales, so Ubisoft could continue make money as users continue to buy and trade Digits.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.