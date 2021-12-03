Sony is working on a PlayStation subscription called Spartacus to rival Xbox Game Pass

With Xbox Game Pass being one of the hottest topics in gaming over the last few months, it looks like Sony is feeling a little left out. The company behind the massive PlayStation console franchise is reportedly working on its own subscription service that will be somewhat similar to Game Pass.

According to a new article from Bloomberg, unnamed sources told the publication that PlayStation is working on a brand new subscription service codenamed Spartacus. Spartacus would essentially combine the two subscriptions that Sony currently offers – PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Plus is a subscription that is needed to play most games online (except for free-to-play games). The service also gives PS4 and PS5 gamers free games every month, as long as they are subscribed.

SCOOP: Sony is planning a new subscription service, code-named Spartacus, to take on Xbox Game Pass. It's being pitched as a three-tier service that will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus. Highest tier could include PS1/PS2/PSP games https://t.co/rz5tC3ExcR — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 3, 2021

PlayStation Now is Sony’s service dedicated to older games. PlayStation Now gives you access to a massive library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 games that you can stream or download to play on your PS4 or PS5 console.

This new service, Spartacus, would combine those two subscriptions into one. However, Spartacus will reportedly have three different tiers of service.

The first and cheapest tier would give the same benefits that PlayStation Plus currently offers.

The second tier would offer a catalog of PlayStation 4 games while the final tier would bring all of the retro titles and game streaming into the mix.

Over the last several months, Xbox Game Pass has been making a lot of noise in the gaming world. In the meantime, PlayStation’s subscriptions have pretty much flown under the radar.

Bundling these experiences together and offering several different options for gamers to subscribe could be a great way for Sony to boost the popularity of its own subscriptions.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see. As the unnamed sources told Bloomberg that it will be at least Spring of next year before Sony launches its new service.

