Microsoft is sending special order links to ‘valued customers’ for the Xbox Series X

Anyone who has been trying to get their hands on an Xbox Series X console since they came out last year knows how difficult that has been so far. But you may want to check your email because Microsoft has been sending some “valued customers” links where they can purchase an Xbox Series X bundle straight from the company.

“We understand that Xbox Series X consoles have been difficult to find and wanted to reach out to inform you of this availability,” reads the email.

Microsoft is limiting purchases of its consoles via these links to one bundle per order, and two bundles per 30-day period. The company said that the bundles will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis so the consoles may be sold out by the time you click the link.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Unfortunately, the struggle of finding a new Xbox Series X console isn’t going away any time soon. The global supply shortage that has been affecting production has still not been addressed, and it’s going to continue to be difficult to find a console well into next year.

Initiatives like this are a decent way to ensure that the Xbox Series X consoles that are produced are put straight into the hands of the end-user, instead of to scalpers who will post them on eBay at a 300 percent mark up.

Sony started a similar initiative last month, and it would be nice to see the companies continue to offer programs like this until the supply of consoles finally catches up.

