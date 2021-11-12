Sony revealed the top 10 games played on the PS5 during its first year

Earlier this week, the PS5 celebrated its first birthday. To help celebrate one year of the console, Sony released a list of the top 10 most played games on the console since its release last year.

Despite the difficulties that Sony has had keeping the PS5 in stock due to worldwide supply chain issues, the company’s latest console has become its most successful one yet. The company says that gamers have played more than 4.6 billion hours of games on the PlayStation 5. That’s pretty wild.

And to reach that number, there have to have been some pretty successful games to have come to the console. The top ten list features a variety of games, some of which were expected, but a few others that may be a surprise. Check out the full list:

As you can see, a lot of this year’s most popular PS5 games aren’t really a surprise. Fortnite and Call of Duty are staples in the multiplayer shooter world, though I’m surprised to see Cold War and not Warzone. Of course, sports games always have massive player bases, with MLB The Show 21 and FIFA 21. NBA 2K is so popular, two of its games made the list.

The list is rounded out with some of the year’s best single-player adventures. Even though it has been a tough year for the video game industry, and just about any other industry for that matter, there have at least been some good games to experience.

That’s if you can get your hands on a new console. Sony went on to ensure gamers that it is doing “everything in its power” to get more PS5 consoles in users’ hands.

The company also said that there’s a lot to look forward to for PlayStation gamers, including more than 25 games currently in the works at PlayStation Studios.

