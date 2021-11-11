Want a PS5? Too bad, it’s going to be nearly impossible to get one

It’s going to continue to get harder and harder for gamers to find a PS5 in the coming months. Sony has had to reel back its original projections for this fiscal year and it will actually produce 1 million fewer units than it had previously hoped.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the gaming giant has reduced its projections from more than 16 million units produced in the fiscal year ending in March down to right around 15 million total units. Sony will have a hard time reaching its 14.8 million PS5 goal that it had projected for this year due to these production limits.

One year later and I still can't get a PS5. One year later, it's what my son wants again for Christmas. This is going to be fun. — Vera Sweeney (@VeraSweeney) October 17, 2021

Like just about every other industry in the world, the reason for this production slowdown is directly related to a lack of supply. The overwhelming shortage of computer chips has been affecting industries around the world for more than a year at this point. Everything from video games to car manufacturers has been affected by the shortage.

Sony’s struggle in producing the PS5 runs right alongside similar struggles from other video game companies. Nintendo just slashed production of its Switch consoles in a similar way to Sony and Valve has just announced that it is having to push back the launch of its new Steam Deck handheld gaming PC.

This is an unfortunately tough blow for Sony and the PlayStation 5. The latest console has been an absolute beast, becoming Sony’s best-selling console of all time at one point. But it looks like those numbers are starting to settle, not because of lack of interest, but because the company can’t produce enough consoles to meet customer demand.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: