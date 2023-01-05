Sony says getting a PS5 should be easier in 2023

PlayStation 5 availability has improved over the six months, but now Sony has stated that buyers should have an even easier time getting one in 2023.

During the company’s CES 2023 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan confirmed increased PS5 availability.

“Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.” he states.

Ever since the PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020, gamers have struggled to get their hands on one. Multiple factors played into this.

For one, COVID lockdowns had people playing video games like never before.

So, between everyone and their mom wanting new tech and global semiconductor shortages, snagging both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was difficult.

Then, to add to the issues, bots designed to scoop up stock as it becomes available gobbled up the limited supply of consoles that reached online retailers.

Thankfully, it seems those shortages are now behind us. So, if you have still been struggling to get a PS5, makes sure to keep an eye out. You might just find one now.

