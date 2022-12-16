Sony reportedly working on modular PlayStation 5

Sony is getting closer to releasing a modular PlayStation 5 console.

We first heard rumors about the modular PlayStation 5 refresh in September. That report stated Sony would replace the current PS5 models with one PS5 console and a detachable disc drive accessory.

Now, one industry insider reports that Sony has sent out test kits of the modular PS5. They also state it “works flawlessly,” and an official announcement is not far off.

The new console reportedly has a new USB-C port on the back of the chassis. It looks identical to the digital-only version apart from that new port.

The port connects to an external Blu-Ray drive, meaning users no longer have to choose between a disc or disc-less console. They’ll be able to add the external disc reader at any time.

Image: Sony

As of June 2022, Sony has shipped 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles. Insider Gaming‘s sources say Sony has set a target to ship out an additional 30 million consoles in their 2023 Fiscal Year.

According to the same sources, the modular PlayStation 5 console will start production early next year. The current plan is to release it to the market in September 2023, in time for the holiday period.

The existing chassis options for regular PS5 and Digital Edition PS5 will reportedly stop production by the end of 2023.

The reason for the change is likely to simplify manufacturing. With supply chain issues everywhere, Sony will be trying to avoid more delays.

As for the next generation of PlayStation, the PS6 is expected to release in 2028. Before that, a PS5 Pro seems to be targeted for 2023/4, according to a presentation by TV maker TCL.

