PlayStation 5 with detachable disc drive reportedly coming in 2023

Sony looks like it’s going to revamp the PlayStation 5 next year. The biggest change? A detachable disc drive.

That’s according to Insider Gaming, which cites sources familiar with Sony’s plans. The new iteration of the PlayStation 5 will likely replace the A, B, and C chassis that have been on the market since Sony launched the console.

The D chassis PlayStation 5 is targeted for a September 2023 release. It will almost be identical to the existing three chassis, except for an additional USB-C port on the back of the console.

Sony will use the new USB-C port for the detachable DVD drive. We have so many questions that only Sony can answer.

Will this detachable DVD drive be back-compatible with existing PlayStation 5 consoles?

The plans Insider Gaming details in its report mention Sony plans to sell the D chassis console with and without the external DVD drive.

That could mean the digital-only PlayStation 5 is also retiring, as all they need to sell is the console without a bundled DVD drive. If true, Sony will save crazy amounts of cash by consolidating manufacturing.

The company will also save in other areas. A drive-less PlayStation 5 will be slimmer and lighter, reducing transport and packaging costs.

The report also mentions that Sony is ramping up production. That could be because components are easier to source or due to the changes in design.

The company expects to manufacture 18.5 million of the new detachable-drive consoles; and 12 million of the existing chassis designs in 2023.

That’s in the context of 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles sold as of June 2022. Sony is obviously expecting sales to continue, even with a recession looming.

