Backbone now sells an official PlayStation controller for iPhone

We’ve already seen the Backbone iOS mobile controller when Microsoft bundled it with Game Pass Ultimate. Now, Backbone has a new mobile controller that works perfectly with PlayStation’s streaming service, Remote Play.

Like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controllers, the new Backbone is clad in white with gray thumbsticks. The face buttons are PlayStation legends, so you don’t have to remember which button is which.

The PlayStation theme doesn’t end there. The officially licensed controller features a customized version of the Backbone App, with PlayStation button prompts and the ability to “browse hundreds of game titles.”

You also get a 3.5mm audio jack to use your favorite headset alongside the controls. The Backbone One also has passthrough charging, so you can continue gaming while you recharge.

While the controller was designed to work with Remote Play, it can work with any mobile game with controller support. That means you’re not limited to titles you have installed on your PS4 or PS5.

PlayStation fans can purchase a $100 Backbone One with customized graphics in limited markets. These include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Sony and Backbone hope to bring it to more countries over time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.