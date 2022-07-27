The Nintendo Switch Online app finally makes it easy to add friends

Adding new friends on the Nintendo Switch just got a whole lot easier with the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.

Now, you don’t have to worry about remembering or typing in those annoyingly long 12-digit friend codes when you want to add a new friend.

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online app for Android and iOS (version 2.2) added a couple of new ways that you can add friends. You can either create a QR code for your account that friends can scan to quickly add you to their friends’ list.

Or you can create a URL tied to your friend code. So when a user selects that URL from their mobile device, it will automatically enter your friend code and send a friend request to your account. Here’s what it looks like below:

Previously, Nintendo added the ability to copy your friend code to your clipboard through the app. You could then send the code straight to your friends. This way, you don’t have to memorize the 12-digit code.

But your friend on the other end would still have to type the code into the app. And that was still pretty tedious. The new method is thankfully so much easier.

iPhone users need to be on iOS 14 or later

Of course, there are limits. If you’re on the iOS version of the Nintendo Switch Online app, you’ll have to be on at least iOS 14 for the feature to work.

Additionally, you should be careful about who you send those links or QR codes to. Anyone with the link or QR code will have the ability to send you friend requests. And that can get a little annoying.

However, it’s nice to see that Nintendo has made it much easier to add friends on the Switch. Those 12-digit codes have been a pain in the ass since the Switch came out. And this new method helps to alleviate a lot of that pain.

