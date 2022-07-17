The X3 controller turns your phone into a Switch-like gaming machine

The evolution of mobile gaming over the last several years has been pretty incredible to witness.

What started out as a platform for mind-numbing AFK games like Candy Crush or Clash of Clans has developed into a full-blown gaming market with tons of action-packed games.

And with those developments has come the need for gaming controllers designed specifically with your mobile phone in mind.

One company, Gamesir, has developed a gamepad that conveniently holds your phone with a full range of buttons on either side.

The Gamesir X3 is a USB-C compatible, spring-loaded, air-cooled mobile controller. You slide the X3 open and fit your phone right in the middle to create a gaming device similar to the Nintendo Switch in shape and size.

The controller is available on Amazon for $99.99 and you can check it out in more detail on the company’s website. So let’s see what it’s all about.

The X3 controller makes mobile gaming more familiar

While the power of smartphones has advanced enough to make some compelling action games possible on the devices, there’s still the issue of input. Touch controls are typically unrefined and difficult to use in many games.

With the X3, those difficult controls can be a thing of the past.

Like most other controllers gamers are used to, the X3 features a full array of buttons, with AXBY on the right, a d-pad on the left, and a joystick on either side. The layout is pretty familiar for those familiar with the Nintendo Switch.

And it’s pretty easy to set up, too. It features a spring-loaded mechanism that allows you to fit your phone in between the two sections of the controller.

And the flexible USB-C connection makes connecting and disconnecting from the controller pretty easy.

There’s a USB-C port on the right side of the controller that you can hook up to a cable for passthrough charging. So you won’t have to worry about your phone’s battery going dead during those long gaming sessions.

One of the most unique features included in the Gamesir X3 is the integrated fan and heat sink. There’s an additional USB-C port in the middle of the controller that controls a cooling fan on the back.

Smartphones, like any other gaming device, can get pretty hot when playing more demanding titles. But the cooling fan on the X3 helps to alleviate heat buildup while you’re playing.

Step up your mobile gaming with the X3 controller

As we said earlier, mobile gaming has come a long way in the past few years. And the technology surrounding those games has started to follow along.

Touchscreen controls on your smartphone can be pretty good, but they’ll never be able to match the comfort and function of a dedicated controller.

The Gamesir X3 turns your phone into a handheld gaming machine similar to what gamers have gotten used to over the years.

It features a full array of buttons and passthrough charging for hours-long gaming sessions. And the included cooling fan on the back is a really nice touch for gamers who are concerned about their phone overheating.

You can check out the company’s website for more information, though the controller is currently sold out there. However, you can get your own Gamesir X3 from Amazon for $99.99.

