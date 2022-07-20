The RiotPWR ESL controller makes mobile games even better

I’m a big fan of mobile games, but I often struggle with the touchscreen controls for more action-based games. Games like Genshin Impact and Apex Legends Mobile are tons of fun, but now they are even more fun thanks to the RiotPWR ESL mobile controller.

Available for both Android and iOS, the ESL controller lets you easily connect your phone to provide a comfortable gaming experience. RiotPWR is known for its mobile gaming controllers, and this one has honestly been a joy to use.

We had the chance to try out the iOS version of the controller, and we have been impressed with it so far. From comfort to build quality, RiotPWR has knocked it out of the park.

How the ESL mobile controller feels in-hand

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

The controller obviously takes inspiration from modern Xbox controllers, but that’s not a bad thing. It feels extremely familiar when using it, and as a long-time Xbox gamer, I feel right at home with it.

Even better, everything feels extremely sturdy. Buttons snap back nicely, and the joysticks are smooth when pushing or pulling them. Overall, I have zero complaints about the build quality and have been thoroughly impressed with it.

Additionally, the phone easily handles my massive iPhone 13 Pro Max with a case. The stand easily secures itself to the controller without mechanical components and the slide lock firmly held my phone in place.

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

On top of that, the mount puts your phone directly over the controller instead of above it. This is really great for weight distribution and it never feels like the controller wants to pull itself from your grip.

If I did have one complaint, it would be about the colors on the controller. RiotPWR went with a bright (dare I say obnoxious) color scheme that is just a lot.

It’s definitely gamer-y, but the bright greens and yellows make it look like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle van. Some would argue that isn’t a bad thing, however.

Usability and cloud gaming

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

Odd color scheme aside, the controller performs wonderfully, and usability is top-notch. The Ludu Mapp app helps guide you through some of the processes with the controller and can be used to see which mobile games are compatible.

It also features quick guides on how to get Xbox Cloud Gaming on your iPhone. This is probably where the controller best shines. Mobile games are great, but having full access to Xbox games on your phone through streaming — while also using a controller — is simply *chef’s kiss*.

One thing to note with this is that you don’t actually download any games through the app, which is a good thing for security. Instead, you are pointed to the App Store, where you can then download the game.

There’s also pass-through charging on the bottom of the controller, which is great for longer sessions. Finally, a 3.5mm jack is nestled in the bottom for headphone users, as well.

Finally, the controller uses an actual cable to connect to your iPhone or iPad and this is much appreciated. Unlike many controllers that connect via Bluetooth, the wired connection allows for zero latency. That means actions happen when you want them to.

A bit pricey, but worth it for mobile players

At the end of the day, the RiotPWR ESL mobile controller is a great way to gain more control over many of your favorite mobile games.

It should be noted that the controller isn’t the cheapest on the market, but it’s not terrible either. The RiotPWR ESL controller will set you back $69 on Amazon or directly from the company. It’s a bit pricey, but also what you can expect to pay for many traditional controllers these days.

We’ve enjoyed our time with the controller, and if you are an avid player of mobile games on iPhone or iPad, there’s not much to complain about when it comes to this option from RiotPWR.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.