Review: EPOS H6Pro Open Acoustic gaming headset

There is no shortage of options when it comes to gaming headsets these days. Regardless of where you play, you can find a quality headset in your price range. Today, we’ll be looking at one of those quality options – the EPOS H6Pro Open Acoustic gaming headset.

The EPOS H6Pro gaming headset comes in two forms – a Closed Acoustic version and an Open Acoustic version. We’ll be looking at the latter. The main difference between these two options is that the Closed version offers more sound dampening than the Open one we’re looking at.

With the $179.99 H6Pro, you get a wired headset, a removable flip-to-mute mic, and the open design should provide for a cooler head as you game for long hours. EPOS accomplishes this open acoustic form through the use of a plastic mesh that makes up much of the ear cups.

It’s a solid option for gamers, regardless of their platform of choice. It works with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. You also don’t have to worry about finding any additional hardware or wires to make it work. Everything comes in the box.

If you have been looking for a new headset, and want the versatility to play across multiple devices, check out our full review of the EPOS H6Pro Open Acoustic gaming headset below.

What’s in the box?

The H6Pro headset is ultimately a barebones experience, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes simplicity is better. This is a wired headset option, so in the box, you aren’t going to find any dongles.

Instead, you get the headset, a standard 3.5mm jack with enough length for basically any setup, and a split cord for the microphone and headphones. The final thing in the box is small, magnetic plates used to cover the area where the detachable, magnetic microphone goes.

EPOS even sends a backup cover, because Lawd knows you’re going to lose one if you remove the microphone often.

How does the H6Pro headset feel on your head?

Comfort is a huge factor when it comes to gaming headsets. While some of you might have the self-control to only play for small periods of time, I personally game for six-hour chunks and then feel terrible about myself afterward.

I’m happy to report that this headset definitely meets all of my comfort needs. I’m picky when it comes to headsets and often find myself constantly adjusting them or taking them off. This is typically due to either the headset having awkwardly sized earcups or simply getting too hot.

Neither of these is an issue with the H6Pro. The earcups and foam fit well and the band is comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. The open acoustic mesh design (shown below) also keeps the heat low, so I never found my noggin getting overly hot while wearing the headset.

Speaking of the open acoustic design, this H6Pro model is definitely not for people that want to completely tune out the world. Even with the volume relatively high, I was able to hear my partner talking to me from six feet away with ease.

The open acoustic design also means that she was able to hear what I was listening to, as well. Not a deal-breaker, but if you want to use this headset in the office or in a coffee shop, you’ll need to pay attention to the volume levels. You don’t want people hearing your hentai Genshin Impact sessions.

Sound off about the sound

While comfort is a huge factor when picking a gaming headset, sound is ultimately the biggest factor. This offering from EPOS manages to do something many gaming headsets have an issue with – offering balanced sound.

Seriously, this is one of the best-balanced acoustic offerings I’ve used in quite some time. My go-to headset is the HyperX Cloud Flight S, and one reason for that is due to its balanced sound for both gaming and listening to music. I think the H6Pro might edge it out just slightly.

Everything from gaming to listening to music sounds great thanks to the new 42mm drivers. No part of the sound experience is overpowering, but if you are a bit of a basshead, you might be slightly underwhelmed by this headset.

If I have any critiques about the sound, is that the well-balanced acoustics lack a bit of punch. It’s hard to put into words, but listening to certain genres of music isn’t exciting.

Singer-songwriter tracks sound great, but heavier stuff loses a bit of its staple punch. It should be noted that the closed acoustic version should do a better job of trapping the sound in your ears, improving some of that punch.

That said, for gaming, the balance is nice and means you don’t have to tweak in-game sounds as much.

There’s also no software you have to fiddle with, it is truly a plug-and-play unit, which I’m thankful for. I always worry that I’m going to tweak the wrong settings and not having to deal with that is a breath of fresh air.

Should you buy the EPOS H6Pro gaming headset?

There’s a lot to like about this headset, but it’s definitely not perfect. The flip-to-mute microphone is nice, and my voice came through clear. It’s nothing out of this world, but it is solid.

At $179, the H6Pro isn’t cheap. Even with such a balanced sound experience, some people might find the overall experience a little lackluster. Being a wired option, the price can also feel a little hard to swallow.

Even so, being able to use the headset across multiple gaming consoles and PC really helps add value to the headset. Additionally, the comfort factor is way up there and also helps justify the cost of the headset.

If price is a major factor in your purchasing decisions, consider checking out the SteelSeries Arctis Prime for $99. If you want a wireless option, I love the HyperX Cloud Flight S and the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid is a pricey, but great wireless headset.

Overall, if you are looking for a balanced, comfortable headset, this is a solid offering from EPOS. You can snag the EPOS H6Pro open acoustic headset directly from EPOS, Amazon, Target, or BestBuy. It’s available in white, green, or black (even though the black version looks more blue in my opinion).

