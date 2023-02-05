Deals
EPOS Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 38% off its best headsets
Don’t let this linger, head over to Epos now and make the upgrade before February 14th.
Get ready to elevate your love affair with video games this Valentine’s Day. EPOS has a sweet deal on some of the best gaming headsets.
From now through February 14, save up to 38% on the GTW 270 Hybrid, B20, GSP 600, 601 & 602, GSP 500, and GSP 670.
Here’s a quick refresher below if you need it.
Are you due for a new gaming headset?
Regardless of the answer, this is the perfect chance to treat yourself or your significant other to a killer audio experience.
EPOS has consistently delivered top-notch audio solutions to gamers, and this Valentine’s Day sale is no different. With up to 38% off on select gaming headsets, now’s the perfect time to upgrade.
From the versatile GTW 270 Hybrid to the powerful GSP 600, 601 & 602, EPOS has got you covered no matter your preference.
The GTW 270 Hybrid from EPOS is a compact, wireless earbud with long battery life and immersive audio. Give it a shot at its newly minted sale price.
And for the audiophile gamers out there, the GSP 500 and GSP 670 are sure to impress.
This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to show some love to yourself or your gaming setup.
Don’t let this linger, head over to Epos now and make the upgrade before February 14th. Trust us; your ears will thank you.
We included the list of headsets up for grabs in EPOS’ Valentine’s Day sale below, just in case you haven’t clicked out yet.
EPOS GSP 670
EPOS GSP 500
EPOS 602
EPOS GSP 601
EPOS B20
GTW 270 Hybrid
The EPOS GSP 670 is a premium gaming headset that offers high-quality audio, active noise-cancellation, and customizable sound profiles.
This headset offers clear and powerful sound for gaming, and its ts advanced noise-canceling microphone ensures clear communication with your teammates
The 602 delivers high-quality audio with deep bass and clear trebles. Its comfortable fit and long battery life make it a great option for on-the-go listening.
With its sleek design and balanced audio profile, this headset will have you listening to your tunes in luxurious comfort all day long. Great for any use.
Perfect for professionals and content creators. With its clear and powerful audio, this microphone delivers superior sound quality that will make your recordings stand out.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.