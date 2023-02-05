EPOS Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 38% off its best headsets

Get ready to elevate your love affair with video games this Valentine’s Day. EPOS has a sweet deal on some of the best gaming headsets.

From now through February 14, save up to 38% on the GTW 270 Hybrid, B20, GSP 600, 601 & 602, GSP 500, and GSP 670.

Here’s a quick refresher below if you need it.

Up to 38% Off EPOS Valentine's Day Sale EPOS is dishing out savings of up to 38% on its gaming headsets. Get this deal now through February 14 or whenever stock runs out.

Are you due for a new gaming headset?

Regardless of the answer, this is the perfect chance to treat yourself or your significant other to a killer audio experience.

EPOS has consistently delivered top-notch audio solutions to gamers, and this Valentine’s Day sale is no different. With up to 38% off on select gaming headsets, now’s the perfect time to upgrade.

From the versatile GTW 270 Hybrid to the powerful GSP 600, 601 & 602, EPOS has got you covered no matter your preference.

Editor's Pick GTW 270 Hybrid 4.5 Normally $149, Get it Now For Just $99. The GTW 270 Hybrid from EPOS is a compact, wireless earbud with long battery life and immersive audio. Give it a shot at its newly minted sale price.

And for the audiophile gamers out there, the GSP 500 and GSP 670 are sure to impress.

Editor's Pick EPOS GSP 670 4.5 Usually $249, Get it Now For $169 The EPOS GSP 670 is a premium gaming headset that offers high-quality audio, active noise-cancellation, and customizable sound profiles.

This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to show some love to yourself or your gaming setup.

Don’t let this linger, head over to Epos now and make the upgrade before February 14th. Trust us; your ears will thank you.

We included the list of headsets up for grabs in EPOS’ Valentine’s Day sale below, just in case you haven’t clicked out yet.

