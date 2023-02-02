Razer’s Hello Kitty limited edition keyboard is down to a 30-day low

If you pledge allegiance to Hello Kitty and don’t have a Hello Kitty-branded keyboard, then you’re doing it all wrong.

Change that by jumping on this Newegg deal that drops this limited edition Hello Kitty 87-key mechanical keyboard for just $100. It typically sells for $117, making this the lowest price over a 30-day span.

The deal price is good from February 1 to March 1 and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Chances are these could sell out fast, depending on inventory.

Razer Hello Kitty Limited Edition Mechanical Keyboard Deal Price: $99.99 (usually $116.50)

This keyboard is a must-have for any Hello Kitty fan, featuring a stylish pink-purple backlight effect and a sleek matte aluminum alloy top plate.

But this keyboard is more than just good looks. For instance, it boasts a compact 87 keys layout and Razer green switch technology, providing a satisfying clicky sound and high stability with up to 80 million keystrokes.

Plus, the two-color injection ABS keycaps are stable, durable, and wear-resistant, ensuring your keyboard looks great even after heavy use.

Additionally, the N-key rollover feature also means you won’t have to worry about any key conflict, making this keyboard ideal for typing and gaming.

On top of that, you can customize the backlight brightness and light effect mode with Razer Synapse 3.

