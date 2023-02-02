Deals
Razer’s Hello Kitty limited edition keyboard is down to a 30-day low
Get ready to up your typing and gaming game with the Razer Hello Kitty Limited Edition 87 Keys Mechanical Keyboard.
If you pledge allegiance to Hello Kitty and don’t have a Hello Kitty-branded keyboard, then you’re doing it all wrong.
Change that by jumping on this Newegg deal that drops this limited edition Hello Kitty 87-key mechanical keyboard for just $100. It typically sells for $117, making this the lowest price over a 30-day span.
The deal price is good from February 1 to March 1 and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Chances are these could sell out fast, depending on inventory.
This keyboard is a must-have for any Hello Kitty fan, featuring a stylish pink-purple backlight effect and a sleek matte aluminum alloy top plate.
But this keyboard is more than just good looks. For instance, it boasts a compact 87 keys layout and Razer green switch technology, providing a satisfying clicky sound and high stability with up to 80 million keystrokes.
Plus, the two-color injection ABS keycaps are stable, durable, and wear-resistant, ensuring your keyboard looks great even after heavy use.
Additionally, the N-key rollover feature also means you won’t have to worry about any key conflict, making this keyboard ideal for typing and gaming.
On top of that, you can customize the backlight brightness and light effect mode with Razer Synapse 3.
Usually selling for $117, this keyboard is now on sale for $99.99, making it the lowest price in the past 30 days. Don’t miss out on this chance to snag this limited-edition keyboard at a great price.
The deal price is good from February 1 to March 1. But don’t wait for the deadline, these could sell out fast, so first come first serve. Don’t miss out.
This keyboard is a must-have for any Hello Kitty fan, featuring a stylish pink-purple backlight effect and a sleek matte aluminum alloy top plate.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is down from $170 to just $70
- Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector is $100 off right now
- This $280 Samsung soundbar system is down to $120, today only
- Amazon’s one-day sale drops this photo printer down to $55
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.