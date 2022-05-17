This $300 Samsung soundbar system is down to $178

TV speakers aren’t what they used to be. Why? Because TVs keep getting thinner and thinner, which doesn’t leave much room for built-in speakers. So the best way to skirt around this is upgrading to a soundbar system.

And if you’re in the market for one, we highly suggest checking out the Samsung HW-A550 soundbar and subwoofer combo. Right now, it’s down to just $178 over at Crutchfield. It typically sells for $300.

So what does this soundbar system have to offer? Well, a lot, actually. For starters, it features Bluetooth, so you don’t have to run wires across your room. Additionally, DTS Virtual:X audio processing is baked right into the bar, which provides an expanded soundstage for better listening.

Don’t take our word for it, here’s what Crutchfield shoppers have to say about this soundbar system

As for the soundbar itself, you get four drivers powered by a 160-watt amplifier. In addition, the subwoofer features a 250-watt built-in amplifier. On top of that, it features a gaming mode that matches the sounds from your game right through the soundbar’s speakers.

If you’re eyeing a soundbar purchase soon, do yourself a favor and spend a couple of minutes checking out the Samsung HW-A550 product page. $178 for this system is insane and worth considering. Click the button below for more details.

And if this isn’t the right soundbar system for you, Crutchfield has a ton of other options up for grabs in its annual Memorial Day Sale. Click here for more.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.