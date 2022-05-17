Deals
This $300 Samsung soundbar system is down to $178
Shoppers love this Samsung soundbar system. And at just $178, we’re sure you will too.
TV speakers aren’t what they used to be. Why? Because TVs keep getting thinner and thinner, which doesn’t leave much room for built-in speakers. So the best way to skirt around this is upgrading to a soundbar system.
And if you’re in the market for one, we highly suggest checking out the Samsung HW-A550 soundbar and subwoofer combo. Right now, it’s down to just $178 over at Crutchfield. It typically sells for $300.
So what does this soundbar system have to offer? Well, a lot, actually. For starters, it features Bluetooth, so you don’t have to run wires across your room. Additionally, DTS Virtual:X audio processing is baked right into the bar, which provides an expanded soundstage for better listening.
As for the soundbar itself, you get four drivers powered by a 160-watt amplifier. In addition, the subwoofer features a 250-watt built-in amplifier. On top of that, it features a gaming mode that matches the sounds from your game right through the soundbar’s speakers.
If you’re eyeing a soundbar purchase soon, do yourself a favor and spend a couple of minutes checking out the Samsung HW-A550 product page. $178 for this system is insane and worth considering. Click the button below for more details.
And if this isn’t the right soundbar system for you, Crutchfield has a ton of other options up for grabs in its annual Memorial Day Sale. Click here for more.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Grab the Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse for just $18
- Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is down to an unbelievable $35 right now
- Level up your game with the SteelSeries Arctis 1, now $25
- Huge Amazon sale discounts a bunch of JBL Bluetooth speakers
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.