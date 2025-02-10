Connect with us

Apple

Apple raises trade-in values for Macs in its new promo

You can get up to $50 higher values for the older Macs through April 2nd.

Multiple computers displaying graphs and messages.
Image: KnowTechie

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has introduced a new trade-in promo, getting you up to $50 extra credit for the purchase of new Macs in the United States.

However, the deal is for a limited time only. As reported by MacRumors, the trade-in value ranges from $10 to $50, and you can take advantage of the hiked trade-in value through April 2nd.

Interestingly, the increased trade-in value isn’t applicable if you trade in for a gift card

Apple’s new trade-in values for Mac until April 2nd

Apple rarely adjusts the amount it will pay for used products when trading them for new gear, and such a time is here, well, for Macs only. 

Trade in Mac for up to $1150 credit offer.
Image: Apple

Apple has revised the trade-in value for pretty much every Mac it accepts, with a roughly $10-$50 increase. 

Mac ModelOld ValueNew Value
MacBook Pro Up to $915Up to $925
MacBook AirUp to $425Up to $435
MacBookUp to $90Up to $140
iMacUp to $305Up to $315
iMac Pro Up to $405Up to $455
Mac MiniUp to $365Up to $375
Mac StudioUp to $1,140Up to $1,150
Mac ProUp to $670Up to $720

Therefore, it’s an opportune time to consider turning in your old Mac for new Apple gear.

The latest adjustment in trade-in values significantly benefits the MacBook, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro, which now have a value increase of up to $50.

At the same time, you can earn $10 for various Mac computers such as the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio

However, these prices are, of course, just estimates. The final price will depend on the condition of the device, its working condition, and even included OEM accessories.

The devices that don’t meet the trade-in criteria will be recycled for free via the Apple trade-in program. 

The updated trade-in values for Macs are valid only until April 2nd. Therefore, you can obtain a quote for your old Mac through Apple’s trade-in program by visiting Apple’s website and following the on-screen prompts.

Are you going to take advantage of this new trade-in promo? Which Mac are you planning on upgrading to? Let us know below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple

customgpt banner ad