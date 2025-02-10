Apple raises trade-in values for Macs in its new promo

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has introduced a new trade-in promo, getting you up to $50 extra credit for the purchase of new Macs in the United States.

However, the deal is for a limited time only. As reported by MacRumors, the trade-in value ranges from $10 to $50, and you can take advantage of the hiked trade-in value through April 2nd.

Interestingly, the increased trade-in value isn’t applicable if you trade in for a gift card.

Apple’s new trade-in values for Mac until April 2nd

Apple rarely adjusts the amount it will pay for used products when trading them for new gear, and such a time is here, well, for Macs only.

Image: Apple

Apple has revised the trade-in value for pretty much every Mac it accepts, with a roughly $10-$50 increase.

Mac Model Old Value New Value MacBook Pro Up to $915 Up to $925 MacBook Air Up to $425 Up to $435 MacBook Up to $90 Up to $140 iMac Up to $305 Up to $315 iMac Pro Up to $405 Up to $455 Mac Mini Up to $365 Up to $375 Mac Studio Up to $1,140 Up to $1,150 Mac Pro Up to $670 Up to $720

Therefore, it’s an opportune time to consider turning in your old Mac for new Apple gear.

The latest adjustment in trade-in values significantly benefits the MacBook, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro, which now have a value increase of up to $50.

At the same time, you can earn $10 for various Mac computers such as the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio.

However, these prices are, of course, just estimates. The final price will depend on the condition of the device, its working condition, and even included OEM accessories.

The devices that don’t meet the trade-in criteria will be recycled for free via the Apple trade-in program.

The updated trade-in values for Macs are valid only until April 2nd. Therefore, you can obtain a quote for your old Mac through Apple’s trade-in program by visiting Apple’s website and following the on-screen prompts.

Are you going to take advantage of this new trade-in promo? Which Mac are you planning on upgrading to? Let us know below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

