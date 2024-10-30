Apple MacBook Pro refresh brings M4 chips and nano-texture display

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After announcing the new M4 iMac and Mac Mini, Apple has made its final announcement of the week: the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

The new MacBook Pro line is available for pre-order today, with availability beginning November 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro line powered by the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

M4 MacBook Pro: display modifications and new 12MP camera

Image: Apple

The M4 MacBook Pro line offers the new nano-texture finish option. This option significantly reduced glare and distractions while simultaneously preserving image quality.

In addition, Apple claims the new MacBook Pro offers 1,000 nits in SDR, and it goes up to 1,600 nits in HDR, all during peak brightness conditions.

Besides the display upgrade, the latest MacBook Pro models offer a newly upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera. According to Apple, it “delivers enhanced video quality in challenging lighting conditions.”

Now, the center stage support suggests that you will always be centered in the video’s frame, even if you move around.’

Additionally, Apple is offering Desk View, which uses the wide-angle lens to simultaneously show the users and the top-down view of their desk.

M4 Pro and M4 Max chips

Image: Apple

The higher-end MacBook Pro models come with either M4 Pro or M4 Max chips. The low-end M4 version also offers a 10-core CPU and GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and 2TB of storage.

Meanwhile, the M4 Pro offers a 14-core CPU (10 performance cores and four efficiency cores) paired with up to a 20-core GPU that is twice as powerful as the M4.

On the other hand, the M4 Max packs a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, over half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth, and up to 128GB of unified memory support.

According to Apple, the M4 Mac chip is the fastest chipset in the world, with 1.2X faster CPU and GPU performance than last year’s M3 Max chip.

Regarding connectivity, the M4 Max MacBook Pro models feature Thunderbolt 5 support across all three of their USB-C ports, which can speed up to 120 Gb/s for faster external storage, docking and hubs, and more.

All MacBook Pro models include an HDMI port with 8K support, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 for charging.

However, they have the same Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E support as their predecessor.

New M4 MacBook Pro: price and availability

Image: Apple

The new entry-level MacBook Pro with an M4 chip and 16GB RAM starts at $1,599, just like its predecessor, and can be configured up from there.

Meanwhile, the 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by M4 Pro, with 24GB RAM and 512GB of storage, starts at $1,999.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M4 Pro chip, starts at $2,499 and has the same 24GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new M4 MacBook Pro is available for pre-order today, and the first orders will arrive on November 8.

