Apple refreshes the iMac with the M4 chip and (slightly) new colors

Apple kicked off its promised “exciting week of announcements” today with the introduction of the M4-powered iMac and Apple Intelligence.

The new 24-inch iMac features a nano-texture display option, new color choices, and more, in addition to the new M4 silicon.

It also comes with 16GB of unified memory, starts at $1,299, and will be available on November 8.

M4 iMac sports twice the RAM, a new display feature, and colors

Image: Apple

The new 24-inch M4 iMac comes just after a year of the M3 iMac’s announcement. At that time, the M3 silicon was the primary improvement, but besides that, it looked just like the M1 iMac from 2021, which featured significant redesigns.

With the M4 iMac comes the new M4 chip, announced alongside the new iPad Pros in May. The new chip features up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Besides the new chipset, the new 24-inch M4 iMac sports a 4.5K display like the previous models. However, for $200 extra, you can get the “nano-texture glass option,” which reduces reflections and glare.

The M4 iMac sports twice the RAM, 16GB, than the previous generation. However, there’s also a higher-end 32GB option.

There’s a 12MP webcam alongside new Apple Intelligence features, which are also rolling out today, including an AI-powered writing and editing tool and a revamped Siri.

24-inch M4 iMac: price and availability

Image: Apple

The new, refreshed iMac is available in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. You can pre-order it today, but shop availability begins on November 8th.

The entry-level M4 iMac with two Thunderbolt 4 Ports starts at $1,299, while the higher-end models with four ports start at $1,499. Apple has discontinued the larger 27-inch variant powered by Intel.

