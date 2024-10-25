Apple teases a week of M4 Mac announcements starting Monday

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has been rumored to announce the new M4 Macs soon, even speculating that the impending announcement may come as soon as next week.

Apple’s marketing VP, Greg Joswiak, has now put all those speculations to rest last night by officially confirming on X/Twitter that the next will be an “exciting week of announcements” starting Monday morning.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

While the teaser doesn’t provide any tempting details, the announcements are expected to focus on Apple’s Mac lineup’s transition to its next-generation M4 silicon.

It is most intriguing that Apple is taking a different approach to its new product announcements.

Instead of announcing all the products through an online event, the Cupertino firm will take an entire week and unveil the new M4 Macs one by one, likely through a series of press releases.

The press releases may also accompany videos, but this is just a speculation. We have to wait and see what happens.

In addition, revered Apple journalist Mark Gurman has shared through an X/Twitter post that Apple has also invited select creators for in-person hands-on events next week in L.A.

Next week’s Apple releases should focus on Macs. We expect updates to the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini, which will be equipped with Apple’s new M4 silicon, which debuted with the iPad Pro in May.

New M4 MacBook Pro models

Source: Apple

A previously leaked unboxing video has revealed a lot about the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Most importantly, it will be powered by the M4 chip, have 16GB RAM, and likely be available in a new black colorway.

Design-wise, it will remain the same, except for an additional Thunderbolt 4 port. So, instead of two, the base model M4 MacBook Pro will offer three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The vanilla M4 silicon will reportedly feature a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is an upgrade over the previous generation’s 8-core CPU design.

The higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will only get a spec bump, sporting M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, respectively. No other major changes are expected.

The new 24-inch M4 iMac

Source: Apple

In addition to the M4 MacBook Pro models, Apple is also rumored to unveil and update the 14-inch iMac next week.

The older M3 silicon powers the current 24-inch iMac, which will be bumped up to M4 sometime next week. Apple may also increase the 24-iMac’s RAM to 16GB and add two additional cores to the CPU, just like the M4 MacBook Pro models.

A newly redesigned M4 Mac Mini

Image: KnowTechie

Finally, we have the M4 Mac Mini and the only Mac coming next week with a drastic redesign.

It is also getting new configurations with the M4 and M4 Pro chips.

Of course, Apple is keeping everything under wraps. However, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is completely redesigning the Mac Mini, significantly reducing its size.

Overall, the new Mac Mini will be significantly smaller than the current Mac Mini, albeit a bit taller- a form factor similar to the Apple TV .

And that’s all, folks!

What do you think about these upcoming Macs? Would you have wanted another Apple event instead of a series of announcements? Let us know your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

