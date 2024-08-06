Apple to launch M4 MacBook Pro alongside the M4 Mac Mini

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Rumors are already swirling that Apple is hard at work on an M4 MacBook Pro. If Apple’s past behavior is anything to go by, we can expect other M4 silicon-powered devices to hit the market either alongside the Pro MacBook or shortly thereafter.

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman, the Apple whisperer himself, has echoed these rumors. He suggests that M4 silicon-powered Mac models are set to launch later this year, with the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro getting the M4 treatment in 2024.

Apple unveiled the M3 MacBook Pro at the ‘Scary Fast’ event in October of last year. The 13-inch MacBook Pro was replaced by a new entry-level model with a Touch Bar, and the MacBook Pro received a sleek new Space Black finish.

Meanwhile, the 24-inch iMac remained largely unchanged, save for the M3 upgrade.

M4 Silicon is on track for later this year

Gurman’s latest report lists multiple Mac models for the M4 upgrade. But don’t get too excited—Gurman says we should expect nothing more than the introduction of the M4 chip.

Apple rolled out the M4 silicon with the iPad Pro in May, but Macs are still waiting in line for the new Apple Silicon.

Switching gears to iMac accessories, the current 24-inch iMac’s Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard are still stuck with the Lightning port. But hold onto your hats because Gurman predicts we’ll see an upgrade to USB-C this year.

Let’s not forget about the Mac Mini. Gurman says it’s also due for an upgrade later this year. Apple last updated the Mac Mini in 2023 with the M2 Pro chip, skipping the M3 upgrade.

At least one Mac model is getting a significant overhaul

In his newsletter, Gurman makes a bold claim: the upcoming M4 upgrade will catapult Apple computers to new heights of power. But there’s a twist – one of the Mac models is in for a major makeover.

Since Apple launched its M series Silicon, the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac have all been treated to a redesign. The Mac Pro and the Mac Mini are the last ones standing.

Unfortunately for Mac Pro fans, the last upgrade in 2022 was a bit of a letdown, with Apple puzzlingly opting to reuse the 2019 design.

Meanwhile, the Mac Mini’s design hasn’t seen much change since its debut in 2010. It’s like a time capsule from a simpler time.

Despite Apple’s decision to ditch the DVD drive and switch up the ports, the overall design of the Mac Mini and Mac Pro has stubbornly stayed the same.

So, when it comes to the M4 upgrade, the Mac Mini and Mac Pro are the ones to watch. Gurman suggests that one of them might be in for some ‘dramatic changes.’

But let’s not rule out the MacBook Pro – there’s a whisper of a chance it could get a design overhaul. After all, next year marks the fourth anniversary of its last redesign, and Apple tends to shake things up every 4 to 5 years.

That said, we’re on the edge of our seats no matter what happens. If the announcement is slated for the last quarter of 2024, we’re bound to hear more in the coming weeks. And that will give us a clue about which Mac is getting the VIP treatment.

What are your thoughts on these rumored redesigns? Are you planning to upgrade your current devices? Let us know in the comments below!

