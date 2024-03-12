Apple M4 MacBook Pro is already in development, says report

Apple announced the M3-powered MacBook Pro last year, and the M3 MacBook Airs were launched just last week. However, it seems the Cupertino firm is already working on the M4 MacBook Pro, which is yet to be announced.

The report comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who mentions the M4 chip briefly during a Q&A section.

According to Gurman, Apple has just started the development of the new MacBook Pro powered by the unreleased M4 chip, and it should be a while before we see this new MacBook Pro.

Apple has just begun M4 MacBook Pro development

Source: Apple

Apple unveiled the M3 MacBook Pro in October 2023, and it was the first Apple device to get the next generation M3 silicon.

In addition, the iMac and MacBook Air were equipped with the M3 silicon. However, the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro remain to be updated.

It could take Apple another year to unveil the new M4 MacBook Pro, which is rumored to be based on the A18 Bionic chip, the company’s next chip for this year’s iPhones.

Both chips are also expected to sport more Neural Engine cores to handle AI-related tasks, which are rumored to come with the iOS 18 and macOS 15.

Either way, the development of the M4 MacBook Pro has just begun, so it has a long way to go, and we will get more concrete details on it in the meantime.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news