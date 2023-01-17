Apple reveals new Mac mini with powerful M2 chips

Today, Apple pulled back the curtains on its latest product offering – a refreshed Mac mini line with M2 and M2 Pro chip options.

Revealed on its website, the new Mac mini line starts at $599 and is available for pre-order starting today. Orders will start shipping on Tuesday, January 24.

So, what makes the new Mac mini so enticing? Well, it comes down to the powerful M2 and M2 Pro chip crammed in the small box.

Essentially, you’re getting a powerful, tiny desktop computer that can handle many of the tasks you throw at it.

Mac mini (M2 version)

The base M2 Mac mini (starts at $599) features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and the ability to connect two displays.

That should handle all of your basic tasks (email, browsing, apps) without breaking a sweat.

Additionally, Apple states that editing in programs like Photoshop should be 50 percent faster than the previous generation of Mac minis.

It can also handle most video editing tasks. Again, Apple claims that this equates to the ability to “simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 FPS” or “12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 FPS.”

Stats breakdown: 8-core CPU

10-core GPU

(2) Thunderbolt 4 ports

(2) USB-A ports HDMI port

Gigabit Ethernet port

WiFi 6E support

Support for two displays

Mac mini (M2 Pro version)

With the M2 Pro version of the Mac mini (starts at $1,299), you get up to a 12-core CPU with a 19-core GPU. This version has 200GB/s of memory bandwidth, twice the amount available in the base model.

Apple states this version is a “powerful media engine,” capable of handling five streams of “8K ProRes 422 video at 30 FPS, or up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 FPS.”

The Mac mini (M2 Pro) is reportedly 14 times faster than the top-of-the-line Intel-based Mac mini.

Stats breakdown: Up to 12-core CPU

Up to 19-core GPU

(4) Thunderbolt 4 ports

(2) USB-A ports HDMI port

Gigabit Ethernet port

WiFi 6E support

Support for three displays

Pre-order your new Mac mini today

If the new M2-powered Mac mini is something on your radar, it is available for pre-order. Orders should start shipping on January 24.

You can head to Apple’s ordering page to see the different options. The base M2 version starts at $599, with the Pro version starting at $1,299.

