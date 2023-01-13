Nvidia, Google join Sony against Microsoft’s Blizzard acquisition

Nvidia and Google are the latest to speak out with concerns about Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to Bloomberg, the two companies claim that Microsoft’s acquisition would create an unfair advantage in the cloud and mobile gaming space.

The report doesn’t elaborate on Google or Nvidia’s concerns regarding the acquisition.

With its GeForce Now service, Nvidia is one of Microsoft’s biggest competitors in cloud gaming.

Google, on the other hand, recently scrapped its cloud gaming service, Google Stadia.

The services never really took off in the three years it was active, but Google may have future cloud gaming plans we’re unaware of.

But mobile gaming is much more on Google’s radar.

Xbox head Phil Spencer said that mobile gaming is one of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition focuses.

Google likely won’t like a new competitor in the mobile gaming space, especially one with as much experience and notoriety in gaming as Microsoft and Xbox.

Last year, the FTC said it would sue to block Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, claiming it would “harm competition in high-performance gaming and console subscriptions.”

And it looks like Google and Nvidia are teaming up with PlayStation to express their concerns.

One source reportedly said that Nvidia isn’t against the merger but stresses the importance of competition in gaming.

Microsoft has its work cut out in its Activision Blizzard acquisition journey. We’ll see many more back-and-forth and potential legal battles in the upcoming months, so stay tuned.

