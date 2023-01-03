GeForce Now is coming to Hyundai and Polestar vehicles

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is gaining new functionality with the announcement that the game streaming service is coming to vehicles equipped with the company’s Drive platform.

The Drive platform is the company’s autonomous vehicle computing platform. It is the brains behind some autonomous vehicles.

That means options from Hyundai, Polestar, and BYD will eventually get the new integration. Expect those to arrive later in 2023 and into 2024.

The Polestar 3 (shown above) uses Nvidia’s Drive platform (Image: Polestar)

Drivers will be able to play games on the in-dash screen when parked, but rear seat screens will be able to play at any time.

GeForce Now allows gamers to stream video games (both paid and free options) directly to their device without the need for on-device processing power. Everything is handled on Nvidia’s end.

Of course, you still need a solid internet connection to play the games, which raises questions about how well this will work in moving vehicles.

Nvidia notes that some car models have Wi-Fi options built in, which would help. Additionally, as 5G continues to advance, mobile game streaming should work better, as well.

Hyundai, Polestar, and BYD aren’t the only car companies with gaming options. Tesla has been pushing games in its vehicles for over a year.

