GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service, now works on Chromebooks

GeForce Now, another option in the budding world of game streaming, is awesome, but now, it’s getting just a bit better. Announced this week, GeForce Now will work with Chrome OS, meaning Chromebook owners will get to experience some sweet games without the need for a beefy PC.

While GeForce Now is already available on a multitude of devices, including Windows PC, Mac, Shield TV, adding Chrome OS support will open up the service to many new people. There are multiple memberships available, a free tier, a $5 a month tier, and right now a six-month tier for $25 that adds some special bonuses for the new game Hyper Scape.

What makes GeForce Now so unique, and helps differentiate itself from things like Google Stadia, is that you connect your various game accounts to the service, so you don’t have to buy games again. You can connect GeForce Now to Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Ubisoft Store and start playing games as soon as they are downloaded on GeForce’s servers.

It is worth noting that depending on the tier you subscribe to you’ll have limited playtime. For example, the free tier only allows you to game for an hour at a time, while the $5 extends that to six-hour sessions.

Regardless, giving gamers the option to play on inexpensive Chromebooks is a huge win for the company and will definitely be appealing to a lot of people.

