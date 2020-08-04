Microsoft’s game streaming service, xCloud, launches on September 15 for Android

If game streaming is something you are interested in, and you are an avid Xbox supporter, then good news, xCloud is on its way to a device near you. Well, some devices near you.

I say some because xCloud will only be available for Android users when it officially launches on September 15. It will release as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($15/month) in 22 countries. These include Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Microsoft has tested xCloud on iOS devices, but according to reports, Apple’s App Store and current policies make testing and implementation difficult. Microsoft tells The Verge, “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS.”

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will gain access to “more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more,” according to the blog post.

One other note found in the blog post pertains to current Project xCloud Preview users. Microsoft notes that the preview program will end on September 11.

For a quick refresher, xCloud is Microsoft’s answer to video game streaming, giving gamers the ability to play their games almost anywhere a good connection is available. Microsoft isn’t the only company to offer game streaming, with Google and its Stadia service making (small) waves over the past year.

What do you think? Are you interested in trying out xCloud when it releases? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.