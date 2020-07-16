Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to xCloud at no additional cost

As we all wait patiently for more news about the next generation of gaming through Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Microsoft just released a bunch of information about its next console. One part that stands out looks at Microsoft’s subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and its game streaming platform, xCloud.

Announced today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers ($15/month) will have full access to xCloud in September. This means that gamers will be able to enjoy any of the 100+ games available through Game Pass Ultimate on their smartphone or tablet by streaming the game to their devices. In addition, players will be able to play with anyone else who has the game, regardless if they are playing on console or through xCloud.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, notes in the blog post, “Cloud gaming in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means your games are no longer locked to the living room. You can connect more than ever with friends and family through gaming. And just like you do with your movie and music streaming services, when cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices.”

In addition to the xCloud news, the post also notes that future Xbox Game Studios titles will be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, at least for the next couple of years. This is a nice bit of news for people that aren’t ready (or can’t) update to the latest and greatest console on day one.

Also, for those that have a hard time justifying Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Spencer also confirmed that all upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles will be available through the service on the day of release.

There’s a lot of good information in the post, so if you are interested in the Series X, make sure to check out the full post here.

What do you think? Are you leaning towards Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5? Do you use xCloud? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

