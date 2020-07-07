Microsoft’s July 23rd Xbox Series X game showcase could highlight more first-party titles

After Microsoft highlighted some of the games to expect on the Xbox Series X back in May, one thing that was conspicuously missing was the announcement of any big first-party games. Now, in a new Xbox Games Showcase scheduled to stream on July 23, people are expecting to get more from studios under the company’s umbrella.

Obviously, one of the most exciting titles that will hopefully be showcased is the next Halo title. After releasing a teaser trailer, the official Halo account retweeted the Microsoft announcement, saying simply “Get ready.”

Microsoft has been scooping up developers in recent years, including Double Fine (Psychonauts), Obsidian, Ninja Theory (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice), Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), and more. Many of these studios have extremely popular titles under their belts, and it’s quite possible we’ll finally get to see what some of these studios have been working on for the next-generation Xbox Series X.

Personally, I would love to see an announcement for Fable during this event. We know that it is in the works and a reveal during the July 23 showcase would definitely be exciting.

After Sony’s impressive game showcase for the PlayStation 5, Microsoft definitely needs to show up with its next showcase and first-party games are a great way to do just that.

What do you think? What titles would you like to see during the Xbox Series X game showcase? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.