Here are all the games shown off during the PlayStation 5 reveal event

Yesterday, the curtain was pulled back on the PlayStation 5. During the 75 minute show that was probably meant to air prior to E3, Sony showed a lot of its cards. Many were curious about what would be shown off, but overall, it was absolutely a successful digital event from the company

Sony highlighted a wide range of games, including a variety of sequels, a couple of remakes, and even showed off what the system would look like. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like those past rumors.

If you didn’t get the chance to watch the show or don’t feel like wading through everything, we’ve compiled a list of games that were shown off during the event. Check them out below.

Grand Theft Auto 5 – again?

The show kicked off with a montage for the biggest PS3 release, and now, Grand Theft Auto 5 is going to rerelease again in 2021. The kicker here is that this expanded and enhanced version of the game will be coming to PlayStation 5. The other kicker? GTA Online (probably not the core game itself) will be free when it launches for PS5. In the interim, PS4 players will get $1 million in GTA cash every month until launch.

I honestly don’t know if that is a big deal or not. GTA Online didn’t work yet when I originally beat the game and I haven’t been back since. If that’s your jam, I’m happy for you though. Also, just in case you thought otherwise, the “PS PLUS REQUIRED TO PLAY” should shoot down any expectations that the online pay gate is going to change.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A literal shocking unveiling here. In what appears to be a fancy standalone DLC (or maybe not?), Miles Morales takes center stage. The teaser shows him fighting some neon bad guys in the snowy streets of Manhattan. It’s too quick to glean much, but it shows that PlayStation 5 games will be full of gorgeous lighting and colors.

I’m really hyped for this. It seems the general online consensus here is that this is going to be like Insomnia’s extra inFAMOUS: Second Son story, New Light. Sony loves their stand-alone DLC and usually do a pretty good job with it. I’m all for it and you should be too. It looks like it is a launch game.

Gran Turismo 7

We were treated to a pretty, pre-rendered trailer of cars, racing, and people walking through garages. Gran Turismo 7 looked nice, but in our team chat, Kevin pointed out it was all trailer. After the trailer itself, the gameplay was shown off. My biggest takeaway here is that it looks really good, but not mind-blowing.

I don’t know what the real power flex was here. If you would have told me this was a PS4 trailer and not one from PlayStation 5, I would have believed you. It certainly looks sharp but nothing here knocked my socks off. Dash textures looked nice but everything was moving so fast that it was over before it really began.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank are back and their new adventure looks to be the first game that says “THIS is what the PlayStation 5 can do!” The trailer shows us Ratchet & Clank falling through a series of dimensional rifts, seamlessly going from world to world. Once the breakneck action stops here, Ratchet uses his tools to pull rifts to himself in combat and displays his always impressive inventory.

I’ve never played a Ratchet & Clank game. This game looks super sharp and pretty though. Ratchet’s unique arsenal of guns grew flowers from the ground, destroyed the environment, and did all sorts of other cool stuff. The whole time, vivid colors just spilled out of the gameplay. It was a treat to watch and will probably be even better to play.

Project Athia

Hey, it’s a Square Enix game. In the PlayStation 5 trailer, it looks like a teenage girl gets pulled into a world of fantasy and monsters. It could also be the game that was shown off in the Unreal engine teaser. There really wasn’t much info here and obviously the name isn’t official either. It certainly looks like it could be cool though.

Stray

Humanity is dead and the world is now a robot-run society. That was my quick take of this gorgeous teaser. In a very cyberpunk feeling world, you play as a backpack cat (I think). The game really doesn’t give you much of an idea of what is going on story-wise but the cat we see is the only organic life form in the entire teaser. I couldn’t get over how sharp the face displays looked on the robots.

Returnal

An astronaut is caught in some sort of death loop. She keeps reliving the accident that strands her on a planet, her struggle for survival, and her eventual death. However, it seems that during each loop, she gains something. Looks like maybe aliens or alien tech assimilates with her body? As she tries to fight off eldritch terrors, the gameplay looks like it could be a 3rd person shoot-em-up.

Not the flashiest trailer, but man, the concept has potential. The trailer shows off traditional run-and-gun gameplay with some light platforming. It appears to also showcase a few tricks our astronaut character picks up, like dashes and guns. It looks dark and mysterious, I like it.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Hey, it’s a cute little adventure game featuring Little Big Planet’s Sackboy. I’m going to be honest here, I thought this was going to be another Little Big Planet game. From watching the gameplay here, Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks like a 3D platforming game much like Super Mario 3D World. It looks neat, but there’s gotta be a hook here. If not, it was designed to sell a ton of DLC.

Destruction Allstars

What do you get when you cross Rocket League with Twisted Metal? The correct answer seems to be Destruction Allstars. In what I can only imagine is a team-based multiplayer arena destruction derby, chaos reigns supreme. It seems the gimmick here is that drivers can exit their vehicles and destroy their opponents’ cars. There also seems to be cars that pop on around the arena, so losing a vehicle may not be the end for most players.

I’m all for crazy action. I’m also all in for vehicle combat as well and I know I speak for the entire KnowTechie team when I say this all has our attention. I love the bright and flashy arena as well as the Fortnite-esque looking characters.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

This quick PlayStation 5 teaser showed off a game with plenty of potential. In it, you play as a young girl with the power to control these little fluffballs. They seem to aid her in combat and help her carry things around like Pikmin. It’s super cute. However, there seems to be some Legend of Zelda elements in the game as well, as combat and exploration do look eerily familiar. It’s a small studio behind this one but it looks sharp.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Abe is back. It seems that the poor guy is going to have to go through more trials to free his people, yet again. The trailer here showed off the typical type of gameplay you would find in Abe’s Oddysey but with some neat explosion effects and some cool backgrounds. Not too much to take away from this one yet, but Oddworld has been a PlayStation staple. I’m glad it is back.

Goodbye Volcano High

A graphic novel looking cartoon thing about anthropomorphic dinosaur kids in highschool. That’s a sentence I never expected to write. Anyways, the whole thing looked like animation and I didn’t see anything that resembled gameplay. Looks like the focus may be on two dinosaur girls and their friendship and romance as they come of age. I’m spitballing here.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Bethesda’s crazy Japanese supernatural first-person shooter shows up for the first time in two years. With just the right mix of creepy and creepy and curious, GhostWire: Tokyo appears to pit you the player against all sorts of ghosts and oni. Using supernatural powers to fight back and exorcise your enemies, this could be one to watch. It looks amazing.

Godfall

The most frustrating trailers are those that don’t tell you a dang thing about the game. Godfall’s trailer tells us that the game has really cool graphics and nice reflections on the armor of characters. It doesn’t tell us if it is just a hack-and-slash, team-based esports thing, or a flashier version of a Diablo game. It looks cool, but loud music over killing some bad guys doesn’t really do much.

Solar Ash

The team that made Hyper Light Drifter has now made a game that really resembles Gravity Rush. It could be neat and it certainly got Josiah’s attention, but there really wasn’t much that was shown here except for some running and environments. There may be some things with gravity, I dunno.

Hitman 3

It’s been a minute since Agent 47 has been able to kill people in his owned numbered game. Hitman 3’s trailer was brief but apparently shows our favorite bald assassin dealing with threats as the most dangerous man in the world. The locations where contracts will take place are almost fantastically beautiful but we didn’t actually see Agent 47 off anyone in the trailer. There’s a scene where a guy is on a balcony far above the clouds and I was just waiting for him to get yeeted, but alas, it never came. The game looks sharp though.

Little Devil Inside

The first longer trailer since Returnal. I’m not too sure what to make of this game. There is a lot of Monster Hunter-style fighting of well, monsters, that seems to be going on here. The game features that weird polygonal style that has been popular in the last year. It looks like you play a guy that basically handles hunts and odd-jobs in the frontier while there’s some sort of normalized civilization outside of all the fighting. It looks neat and funny but I’m really left wondering about the sword fighting and casual shopping that seemed to be going on in the trailer. I’m sure Little Devil Inside is a hint in itself.

NBA 2K21

Zion Williamson introduced a pre-rendered clip of Zion Williamson dribbling, sweating, and then dunking. It looked impressive but there wasn’t a lick of gameplay here. I guess EA didn’t get the memo about gameplay being king here.

Bugsnax

Oh boy. So this thing looks like a game where you play as walrus-looking things and eat the aforementioned Bugsnax to gain properties from them. Honestly, I don’t know what else to expect from the team behind Octodad. The game itself looks like one part Viva Pinata with a little Monkey Ball thrown in. However, this fever dream of a trailer does ultimately have the takeaway of the night. I’m honestly surprised “Weenie hands” isn’t trending yet. The internet doesn’t seem interested in this one at all. Who knows, it could be surprising?

Demon’s Souls

Wow. Demon’s Souls is back and looking better than ever. The game that launched the whole souls-like genre is finally getting the love it deserves in what appears to be a ground-up remake. The trailer features grotesque demons and hulking monsters. The whole feeling of hopelessness gives me life here, the original game was so good.

I do hope they went back and fixed a lot of the mechanics that kinda controlled the ebb and flow of Demon’s Souls original gameplay. There were a lot of things that had to do with the light cycles that affected a lot of the gameplay. It worked but it was a bit too random for my tastes.

Deathloop

I feel like it has been forever since we saw Arkane’s Deathloop. In the game, you play as two rival assassins that are trying to stop each other from completing their targets. Colt is trying to take out eight targets while Julianna is trying to stop him dead in his tracks. The whole catch here is that death just restarts you back at the start, so trial and error are key.

Honestly, there is a lot of what feels like Dishonored in this game. Supernatural abilities, vertical gameplay and things like a weapon wheel are all Dishonored staples making their way into Deathloop. It looks grindhouse as heck and probably will be a solidly good time.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 8 is here with a really weird named game. Yes, the VIII of VILLAGE is really where they hid they 8. This game appears to be a first-person game like Resident Evil 7 but now looks like it jumped the monster movie shark. Yes, Chris Redfield is back but now we are dealing with zombies, vampires, and werewolves? I mean, OK I guess? I won’t really judge it until I see more but man, the series has changed a lot.

Pragmata

Remember when I complained about trailers not telling you anything about the game? How about a trailer where a person in a spacesuit walks through Times Square, scans some outlines of kids, and then is joined by a little girl with a cybernetic ghost cat. The trio is suddenly sucked up to the moon where the little girl seems OK in just an overcoat. It’s a Capcom game but the whole brief teaser felt like a Hideo Kojima joint. This one made my brain hurt.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Aloy is back and is taking her quest east to try to free the planet from the mechanical vice gripping it. Showing that Aloy hasn’t slowed down since the events of Zero Dawn, our red-headed heroine is taking her journey West to what was formerly the United States. There, she encounters threats that are larger than anything she’s encountered before with a lot more wildlife than we saw in the prior game.

Oh, you were worried that there wouldn’t be a system seller for the PlayStation 5? This game is the game that is going to be the killer app for the PlayStation 5. It looks super sharp and better than I ever expected. The lighting was fantastic, the lush environments popped more than they did in Zero Dawn. Oh man, I cannot wait for this one.

Overall, Sony showed us a ton of games and while all the trailers weren’t the most descriptive, it gives me hope that there isn’t going to be a console coming out without games on it for six months. It would appear that Sony learned from last gen’s mistakes and will be hitting the ground running with the PlayStation 5.

What games are you looking forward to the most? Are you still on team Xbox or playing all sides? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

