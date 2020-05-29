Microsoft is taking it to the next level with backward compatibility on the Xbox Series X

While we already knew that Microsoft was going big on backward compatibility on the upcoming Xbox Series X, we’re now starting to see Microsoft’s commitment to the process of supporting past-gen consoles and the games found on them.

In a blog post, Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X, outlines the company’s plans for backward compatibility, including going into details regarding how the Xbox Series X will accomplish the task, as well a general number on how many games to expect at launch.

That number? In the thousands, according to the post. As for the specific games, that information is not available, but these titles will come from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and the Xbox One.

These backward compatible games will be powered by the full force of the Series X. “Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game,” states Ronald.

In basic terms, this means that the games will play like they were originally intended to, and in some cases, according to Ronald, at “even higher performance than the games saw on their original launch platform, resulting in higher and more steady framerates.”

Overall, this is definitely exciting news for those of us that like to revisit past classics on the most current console.

What do you think? Glad to see Microsoft taking this stance on backward compatibility with the Xbox Series X? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

