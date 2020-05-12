PowerWash Simulator is the pointless game that I NEED to play right now

Over the past weekend, I had the privilege of power washing the fence that borders my home.

At first, it was a daunting task, but by the end of it, the fruits of my labor proved to be totally worth it. I have to say, it was one of the most satisfying chores I’ve ever performed in my life. And now, there’s a game that brings that same satisfaction right to your desktop.

The game is called PowerWash Simulator, and it’s developed by UK-based studio FuturLab. So what’s it all about? The name of the game should tell you everything you need to know, but the gist of it is cleaning dirty homes with your trusty power washer. That’s it.

The full game isn’t out just yet, but there’s a playable demo you can check out right now. The game is set to be released to Steam’s Early Access program later this year. The developer plans to add more levels to clean, but the demo only has one level, which should be enough to satisfy your needs for now.

There isn’t a whole lot to this game, but the fact that you can just chill and power wash some homes is more than enough for me. If you’re looking to give it a spin, you can download the free demo for Windows via this link.

