It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch is out here crushing it. Heck, right now they are basically sold out everywhere due to the coronavirus. Which I still find strange, because one of it’s features is being able to take it with you anywhere and we’re all chilling in our homes but whatever. Regardless, the Switch is Nintendo’s baby and this year alone has already sold 3.29 million units between January and March 30.

After surpassing Super Nintendo sales last year, it may have been correct to think sales would slow down and new milestones would be reached more slowly, but here we are. Since that milestone, Animal Crossing: New Horizon has released and coronavirus has people hoarding everything from toilet paper to Nintendo Switches.

This additional fuel has pushed the little-console-that-could to a new milestone by passing both GameCube and Nintendo 64 sales – combined. At this time, the company has sold 55.77 million Switch units. Total GameCube sales were 32.93 million, with 21.74 million N64 consoles sold.

Nintendo has been cranking out big games and updates to Nintendo Switch Online and its game catalog which have all contributed to this milestone.

Overall, the fact the console is crushing it is not that surprising, it’s a great console with a growing collection of amazing games, but to see it pass this milestone is definitely pretty cool.

What do you think? Surprised that the Nintendo Switch has outsold the SNES and now the GameCube and N64 combined? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

