The Nintendo Switch has reached a major milestone by surpassing SNES sales

If you had told me two years ago that Nintendo would be absolutely crushing it with the Switch, I think I would have laughed. While Nintendo as always been around and provided plenty of gamers lots of enjoyment, it always seems to take a major backseat to PlayStation and Xbox.

That’s changing now – with Nintendo having a blockbuster couple of years with the Nintendo Switch, and more recently, Switch Lite. In a new earnings report, we can see just how well the company has been doing.

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Super Nintendo

Nestled behind the Wii and original NES, the Switch console has overtaken the SNES in terms of sales numbers. Now, the Switch has sold a whopping 52.48 million units in total. During the last quarter/holiday season, the company pumped out 10.81 million units.

Not surprisingly (even with the “boycotts” lol), Pokémon Sword and Shield had an amazing holiday quarter, selling over 16 million copies. According to The Verge, that’s almost 4 million more than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and we all know how well that game has done.

Honestly, I’m just glad to see people latching on to this console. The Nintendo Switch has been my favorite console in recent memory (mainly due to being able to play when and where I want) and seeing other people enjoy it has definitely brought joy to my angry, old heart.

