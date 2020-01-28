An Atari-themed hotel is coming to a city near you – Here’s where they’re going

While Atari has been struggling to get its act together with the Atari VCS console, the company is blazing ahead with a new project – hotels.

Yep, Atari, a pioneer in the gaming world, is launching eight gaming-themed hotels across the US. The first one will be located in Phoenix, Arizona, with 7 others planned across the country.

According to the release, posted this week, Ataria has finalized a licensing agreement with True North Studio, a US real estate developer, and GSD Group to make the hotels happen. While much of the hotel will be focused on the Atari brand (I meant just look at that giant logo wrapping the building), the press release does note the establishments will embrace video game culture as a whole, as well.

There will be an esports studio, a gaming playground, co-working spaces, event/meeting rooms, a movie theater, gym, and more.

The release notes the first hotel will break ground this year in Phoenix, Arizona near “Woz U”, the university created by Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak. The other cities are Austin, TX, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, Las Vegas, NV, San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, and Seattle, WA.

Honestly, this is cool, but does Atari really have its finger on the pulse of gaming culture in 2020?

