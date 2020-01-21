Mario Kart Tour is finally opening its multiplayer beta to everyone

Mario Kart Tour is an enjoyable free-to-play title from Nintendo, but one thing it was missing was true multiplayer. Racing games are best when you are playing with friends or randoms, and the lack of that was definitely disappointing.

Nintendo eventually released a multiplayer beta for those with a Gold Pass subscription ($4.99/month), but c’mon, who actually has that? Now, the company has announced it will be opening its multiplayer beta to everyone.

Mario Kart Tour will soon allow everyone to try out its multiplayer beta

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020

Sadly, there is no word on when exactly this will be available to everyone, but hopefully, it will be sooner rather that later. Mario Kart Tour has a fair amount of potential, but multiplayer will be a big selling point for players that have either stopped playing or never started in the first place.

Engadget also notes that the title will allow you to race others in your “immediate vicinity” which, depending on where you live, could be a great addition. Not Pokémon Go levels of awesome, but still cool.

Hopefully, Nintendo does something about its almost-predatory monetization of the game in the future, as well.

What do you think? Plan on playing Mario Kart Tour when the multiplayer beta is available to everyone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: