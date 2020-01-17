The best-selling games of the decade include GTA 5 and a whole bunch of Call of Duty

2010-2019 was a transformative period for gaming. Lots of envelopes were pushed or completely replaced, innovative titles found fantastic fanbases, and a lot of us started calling out AAA studios on their bullshit (at least near the end).

Now, the NPD Group is dropping some fun statistics regarding the industry during the decade, including the best-selling games. As reported by DomPlays on Twitter, there are very few surprises here, but most of it is exactly what you expect it to be.

The best-selling games of the decade according to NPD Group

The last decade of gaming was dominated by first-person shooters. Seriously, 14 of the games are first-person shooters. Which, granted, is my favorite genre of game typically, and a lot of people echo that sentiment, but still. Whew.

Anyways, here’s the top 20 selling games:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops CoD: Black Ops 2 CoD: Modern Warfare 3 CoD: Black Ops 3 CoD: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption 2 CoD: WW2 CoD: Black Ops 4 Minecraft CoD: Advanced Warfare CoD: Modern Warfare (2019) Skyrim Mario Kart 8 CoD: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Destiny The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars: Battlefront

Honestly, most of this is exactly what we all expected. Call of Duty titles dominate the top 20 because they release one every year and every year we lap them up like we’ve never played an arcade military shooter before. Honestly a bit surprised to see two Battlefield games on the list, but good for them.

Minecraft is another obvious game on the list. It’s Minecraft. Enough said. Grand Theft Auto V continues to break records and set milestones since it was released in 2013, so it makes sense that it is the top-selling game of the decade (even though I still don’t understand the appeal of playing GTA Online).

It is also good to see Breath of the Wild in this list and also shows how impressive its sales have been to make the top 20 having only released in 2017. Same for Mario Kart 8.

Overall, the list is pretty par for the course, but it is still interesting to see the data broken down into an easy-to-digest list. Will Call of Duty have another dominating decade, or is it time for a new shooter to take the thrown?

What do you think? Surprised by the top-selling games of the decade? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.