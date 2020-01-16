The Joker isn’t pulling any punches in the new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer

If you are still enjoying Mortal Kombat 11 but are looking for some new characters to master then good news, the Joker is set to hit the scene later this month. As part of the $39.99 Kombat Pack, you’ll get access to the Joker on January 28. If you have the $100 version of the game, the Kombat Pack is included.

Mortal Kombat does a good job of these cameos, and if the below footage is anything to go by, the Joker looks like a fun character to play.

Mortal Kombat 11’s Joker pulls no punches and even Batman makes an appearance

As you can see from the video above, Joker looks like they’ll fit right in with the rest of the brutal action. Not only can you pummel people with your cane, but you can detonate bombs, pour gas everywhere, and pull some silly clown tricks.

Also, Batman makes an appearance in puppet form and if that’s not a selling point, I don’t know what is. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the character plays, even if it is just for the sound bites and unique moves list.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What do you think? Interested in hopping back into Mortal Kombat 11 to try out Joker? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

