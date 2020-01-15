The Epic Games Store has topped 100 million users and will continue to offer free games through 2020

The Epic Games Store hit the scene in late 2018 during the peak of Fortnite popularity and now the company has announced it has hit 100 million users. 108 million users to be exact.

The news comes alongside a blog post where the company has pledged to continue offering free games through 2020.

If you’ve ever read any of my gaming posts, you know I’m a sucker for free games and Epic Games has made it a point to offer a variety of titles to players each month that they can download for free and keep forever – no strings attached.

Compared to free games with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus, which require you to maintain an active account to play the free monthly titles, Epic Games is just like “screw it, take ’em.” And let me tell you, I wait patiently each month to lap ’em up and literally never play them.

While Steam has over 1 billion accounts logged (and approximately 90 million actives in 2019), Epic notes that the 108 million are “PC customers.” I’m curious if that means “paying” or if it is just another way to frame it. A healthy portion of those users are definitely on the platform for Fortnite, but who knows if they’ve actually dropped real money on the title. Speaking of money, the infographic also notes that customers have spent over $680 in the store since it released.

