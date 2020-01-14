For the second year, PlayStation will not grace the E3 show floor with its presence

E3 is the biggest gaming event in the world and for a second year, Sony’s PlayStation division will not be present.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that instead of E3, PlayStation will be present at “hundreds of consumer events to showcase upcoming games for PS4 and PS5.” But Sony wants to make sure you realize it’s them, not you.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson notes:

After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.

So again, it’s them, not you. We have to assume this is because the company has big plans involving the PlayStation 5 that is expected to arrive during the holiday season in 2020. Personally, I’m surprised by the news – Sony has always used E3 events to announce its next console iteration, so deviating from that is kind of out of left field.

That being said, these events continue to morph and change. Are they for fans? Are they for media? Are they for developers? Not having a true identity means different expectations and Sony probably wants to have full control over the feel of arguably its biggest announcement for the next handful of years.

