Razer just released some sweet gaming gear for home and away

Razer usually has some pretty eye-catching stuff at CES, and CES 2020 is no exception. We’ve seen the Razer Eracing Simulator, and now it’s time to see what else the brand with the three snakes has been up to since last year.

5G is the big buzzword right now, so it’s no surprise to see a Razer-branded 5G device – but if you were hoping for a 5G Razer Phone 3, you’ll have to keep waiting…

Razer just announced some pretty cool gaming gear

Razer just expanded its gaming range with gear for home use and for gaming outside, because we don’t all want to play Pokemon Go when we leave the house, right Josiah?

Razer Sila 5G Home Router: This gaming-focused router has a nifty trick – 5G (both Sub-6 and mmWave) and an internal rechargeable battery so you can frag with style at home or anywhere you can get a signal. It’s packed with WiFi 6, 4G LTE, a 2.5Gbps WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, with some clever software to deliver ultra-low latency connectivity to all your gaming devices

Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop: This small form factor (SFF) desktop was developed in partnership with Intel, to house the new Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element. That means you can get it with up to an Intel Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics. Or, you can upgrade it yourself as everything from RAM to storage to the fans to the GPU can all be changed. You can also get just the case, if you want to spec out your own shoebox of power.

Razer Kishi Mobile Gaming Controllers: These universal controllers enable low-latency gameplay on both Android and iOS devices, so you don't need Razer's own phone to use them. They're cloud-compatible (whatever that means to Razer), and have clickable analog controls and thumbsticks on both sides of the device. If you thought they reminded you of the Gamevice system, you're not wrong – Razer partnered up with the mobile controller maker for the Kishi. Oh, and it's part of Nvidia's GeForce NOW Recommended program, so it'll work great with games streamed from your own personal cloud.

Oh, and there’s an update to the Razer Blade laptop coming later this year with up to 300Hz refresh rate panels, 10th-Gen Intel chips, and Chroma, always Chroma.

