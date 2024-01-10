CES is in full swing, with tons of robotic vacuum cleaners to keep the inside of your house tidy. Many of those same companies are also coming for the outside of your home, with robotic lawnmowers.

These new generation robotic lawnmowers don’t need annoying-to-install guide wires around the perimeter of your lawn. Instead, they use computer vision and GPS to keep them inside your boundary lines.

Here’s what you need to know about the new robotic lawnmowers.

Ecovacs Goat GX-600

Ecovacs makes some of our favorite robovacs, and their second robotic lawnmower, the Goat GX-600, looks like it will be a winner.

It doesn’t need physical boundaries setup before it can get to work, shortening the setup time considerably.

Instead, it uses the same impressive AI obstacle avoidance and mapping seen on the Ecovacs Deebot range of robovacs, so it can map your lawn and figure out where to cut.

We’ll hear more about the pricing and how it maps your lawn closer to release in Q2 of this year, when we hope to have some hands-on experience.

Aiper Horizon U1

Aiper is better known for its pool-cleaning robots, but its first robotic lawnmower looks great. The Horizon U1 uses AI and advanced sensors to avoid needing a physical boundary wire.

It’s designed for smaller yards, with up to 0.7 acres of support from the base unit. It can be extended with a Signal Relay Station for more complicated or more extensive lawns.

Like a robovac, it’ll return to the dock and recharge once it gets close to low charge, so it’ll hopefully not get stranded out on your yard.

The Aiper Horizon U1 will be available closer to the end of 2024. Pricing details have yet to be made public at this time.

Luba 2 AWD Series

If you want your robotic lawnmower to look more like a F1 car, you’re going to want to check out the Luba 2 AWD series.

These stylish mowers from Mammotion can tackle tall grass and short, even on steep inclines. That’s pretty impressive, and with multiple versions depending on how large your lawn is, you can pick the right one for you.

They use 3D vision and a base unit so they don’t need a pesky perimeter wire, can print patterns on your lawn, and have adjustable cutting heights.

To set it up, you drive the robomower around your lawn like a remote control car, which sets the boundaries. Once done, it’ll cut inside those every time.

What’s more, they’re available to preorder, starting from $2,099, with an end of February ship estimate.

Segway Navimow i Series

Segway is better known for its self-balancing personal mobility scooters, but they also have a growing robotic lawnmower range. The new Navimow i Series brings some impressive upgrades from its existing models.

The biggest is the ability to work without a boundary wire, as it now has an on-device system for tracking its location so it mows your lawn and nothing else.

It also gets a vision system for obstacle avoidance which also helps with the new positioning system, making it more accurate under tree cover.

And it can customize cutting patterns through the smartphone app, so your lawn will look the best on the block.

What we don’t know at this point is a release date or pricing, but we’ll update you as we find out more.

The local teenagers are about to be out of a job

The rise of the electric robotic lawnmower is great news for everyone, except for the local teenagers.

Being able to keep your lawn at a consistent height automatically is a godsend, especially for those who live in HOAs.

The only thing is that they’re all relatively expensive, but how much is your time worth? That adds up quickly, and you could save money if you look at it that way.

