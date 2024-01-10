Blindingly bright QLED TVs are everywhere at CES 2024

CES is in full swing, showing off the best in robotics from vacuums to lawnmowers and everything in between. It’s also when TV manufacturers show off their next range, and it doesn’t disappoint.

We’ve seen some of the largest TVs to launch, with super bright backlights thanks to mini-LED. That tech is also making its way to laptops, and is a nice stopgap while more advanced panel tech is being developed.

We’ve rounded up our favorite QLED TVs from CES 2024, and here’s what you need to know about them.

TCL

Image: TCL

TCL makes some of our favorite QLED TVs, and this year’s range turns everything up to 11. The flagship is now a 115-inch monster called the QM891G.

This huge TV has a staggering 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and will have stellar HDR performance due to that and the 20,000 mini-LED dimming zones it comes equipped with.

TCL didn’t just improve the panel for this generation, as it now has a 6.2.2 Dolby Atmos speaker system with two up-firing and two subwoofer channels as well as six normal speakers.

You also get a 144Hz refresh rate, Game Accelerator 240 for 1080p gaming at 240Hz, and HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K120 variable refresh rate gaming.

This behemoth of home theater will be available this summer, with a “under $20,000” price tag (via FlatPanelsHD).

Hisense

Image: Hisense

Hisense is another big name in QLED TVs, and its latest flagship is eye-blindingly bright. The 110UX TV is rated for 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

It can get to this staggering level of brightness thanks to a mini-LED backlight with 40,000 local dimming zones.

That’s double the specifications we’ve seen on any other QLED TV, but we should say that specifications don’t always translate to picture quality.

Hisense also claims a 95% of the BT.2020 gamut, also higher than any other TV we’ve seen so it remains to be seen how that holds up when reviews start rolling in.

Pricing and availability for the 110UX TV have yet to be announced, but expect a five-figure price tag if similarly sized TVs are any indication.

Samsung

While this isn’t a fully-featured product as yet, Samsung has something special cooking. That’s a transparent micro LED display, so you can look through it while you watch.

Now, we’re not 100% sure this is going to be QLED, but since Samsung is only using OLED or QLED these days, it’s a fair guess.

What it can do is look like normal transparent glass when off, and still display a vibrant picture when on.

That will open the door to a wide range of other applications, apart from making your TV look cooler when off. Seriously, nobody has ever looked at the dark rectangle and thought it looked good.

The screens from Minority Report are almost here. Almost.

Roku Pro Series

Image: Roku

Roku is adding a premium range to its existing smart TVs, the Roku Pro Series. With QLED and mini-LED backlighting, they’ll have a vibrant picture quality.

They also have local dimming from thousands of mini-LEDs, and a brand-new remote with hands-free voice control for quickly finding entertainment to watch.

Roku also says they come with “wide cinematic sound” which might mean the speakers are actually fairly good, although we’d still recommend a soundbar.

The new Roku Pro Series TVs will be available from Roku later this spring. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we estimate it won’t be too much higher than the current Plus Series.

QLED is here to stay

We really like QLED for many home viewing environments, as it can get super bright and handles reflections well. That’s important for bright living rooms, or similar bright locations.

And it looks like per-pixel microLED is still a few years off at scale, so we’re going to enjoy the generational leaps of QLED as they come.

