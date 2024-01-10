The future of doctor checkups is home based

Look, we all know that simple doctor checkups are a nightmare, with extended wait times and issues with scheduling. Wouldn’t it be better if you could do simple checkups from home, with no doctor needed?

Well, at CES 2024, multiple companies are trying to achieve just that. And they’re not all taking the same approach, which is great since it gives you options.

Let’s dive in to what might be the future of home healthcare.

NuraLogix Anura MagicMirror

What if you could measure your health simply by looking at a mirror? If the Anura MagicMirror gets FDA approval, that could be a reality.

This 21.5-inch smart mirror uses a camera to scan the user’s face when they sit in front of it. After about thirty seconds, the device analyzes blood flow to the face to give a report on your health.

It can measure over 100 health parameters, from simple things like BMI, blood pressure, and heart rate variability, to more advanced metrics like facial skin age and assessments for hypertension, fatty liver disease, and diabetes.

While NuraLogix appears to be focusing on industry partners like doctors’ offices or retirement homes at present, it’s not hard to envision this tech coming to a bathroom cabinet in the future.

Withings BeamO

Image: Withings

For a home checkup device ready for the market, Withings has its new BeamO device. This “multiscope” puts four standard health devices into one.

You get a thermometer, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, and EKG in one device with Withings’ signature for simplicity. That means you can check out your lungs, and your heart, without needing a doctor or nurse.

Plus, as it gives a digital readout, you can do things like stream the audio from the stethoscope directly to your telehealth provider.

That’s pretty cool, and opens up better at-home checkups in an age where many providers are emphasising telehealth appointments.

The BeamO is still pending FDA clearance for both the EKG and AFib functions, with the company expecting this to be complete by June.

That said, almost every device with AFib and EKG functions has missed its estimated date so this could be pushed back.

The most important thing to note here is that home health checkups are possible, and we’ll likely see more of these devices as health care is big business.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news