HP announces new Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds for work

HP is no stranger to CES, so it’s no surprise to hear them unload a slew of new product announcements.

One particular announcement that caught my attention is the company’s new Poly Voyager Free 60 Series pro-grade wireless earbuds.

These pro-level earbuds are ideal for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Poly audio technology provides five hours of talk time and adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) to block out all those annoying distractions.

Image: HP

Speaking of which, for all the wind-haters out there, the earbuds feature WindSmart technology, which helps prevent wind from ruining your calls.

If you’ve been on the end of one of these calls, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

The standard version comes with a charging case that provides an extra 10 hours of talk time, while the Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a fancy smart charging case.

This case boasts an OLED touchscreen display for easy access to volume and mute functions, and a quick way to check battery life and call status.

Another bonus feature is its convenient 3.5 mm analog input for in-flight entertainment systems. Talk about a total package.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds cost $299.99 and come in carbon black or white sand. They will be available sometime in March.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: