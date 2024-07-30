The best wireless earbuds (2024)

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

The best wireless earbuds have a trifecta of qualities – audio quality, solid connectivity, and comfort.

Once those are satisfied, you can add other features, like active noise canceling, stylish exteriors, and charging cases for times you’re away from a charger.

And thanks to advances in Bluetooth protocols, you can get great sound out of wireless earbuds. Sure, there are other options, but nobody likes jogging in bulky over-ear headphones.

But with so many options out there, what are the best earbuds? Well, that’s where we come in, and we’ll give you plenty of options to sift through.



How We Made Our Picks



Finding the best-sounding earbuds can be a daunting task. There are so many options; it can take a long time to find the best one for your specific needs.



Our best wireless earbuds recommendations result from thorough hands-on testing and extensive research.



Additionally, we spent countless hours reviewing user reviews, Reddit posts, and YouTube videos to create a comprehensive list. But mainly, our first-hand experience is ultimately how we made our picks.

Best Earbuds 2024

In 2024, the market for technology experienced a surge in demand for the best earbuds, resulting in increased competition among manufacturers. We’ll introduce you to the best-sounding wireless buds below.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport

Image: KnowTechie

We’re big fans of anything Master & Dynamic puts out, and for good reason.

Every pair we’ve used has stellar sound quality, intuitive physical controls, and a style that just won’t quit.

The MW08 Sport comes with a Kevlar charging case for a little less weight to carry around, and it recharges via Qi-compatible charging pads.

The active noise canceling is decent, and they have a transparency mode, so you don’t feel cut off from your surroundings.

Master & Dynamic MW08 4.0 These earphones check off every item on the list regarding premium Bluetooth headphones. You get killer sound, an attractive design that oozes coolness, and impressive active noise cancellation. Seriously, there’s a lot to like here. Pros: Gorgeous design

Gorgeous design ANC is absolutely excellent

ANC is absolutely excellent Bluetooth pairing is an absolute breeze and it always stays connected Cons: Battery life could be a bit better

Battery life could be a bit better The charging case scratches easily

The charging case scratches easily The app lacks EQ controls Check Availability Our Review KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Gravastar Sirius Pro ($130)

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes, you want your earbuds to look different. The Gravastar Sirius Pro comes in an alloy charging case that’s literally out of this world.

They are IPX5-rated for sweat and rain protection and provide 4 hours of listening, with another three charges in the case.

The neat thing is its Gaming/Music/Movie modes, which tweak sound and latency to suit the content. Oh, and that metal case is handy as a bottle opener for those warm, lazy summer nights.

Gravastar Sirius Pro 4.0 The GravaStar Sirius Pros are definitely worth consideration. Especially if you’re looking for an outside-of-the-box design that will stand out against other earbuds. The Sirius Pros offer great sound, even when listening at full volume. And the Gaming and Movie modes are actually pretty impressive. Pros: They sound great even at the highest volumes

They sound great even at the highest volumes I'm a big fan of the sci-fi design of the case

I'm a big fan of the sci-fi design of the case Movie and Gaming modes are nice to help immerse you in what you're doing with virtual surround sound Cons: There's no active noise canceling

There's no active noise canceling It's sometimes a little difficult to get them out of their case

There's no active noise canceling It's sometimes a little difficult to get them out of their case

It's sometimes a little difficult to get them out of their case The battery life for both the earbuds and the charging case is unimpressive Check Price Our Review

Audeze LCDi3 ($899)

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

What’s as good as over-ear headphones but fits inside your ear?

Audeze’s LCDi3 wireless earbuds are one of the best-sounding IEMs that also comes with a wireless option.

You have to deal with a cable running behind your neck to use them wirelessly, but that’s worth it when you hear the expansive sound.

They’re also tweakable with the Audeze app so that you can turn the reference sound into something closer to your preferences.

Audeze LCDi3 Headphones 4.0 The LCDi3s aren’t cheap, but they’re fantastic. What’s more impressive to me is that there’s not much variance in sound quality between using an analog cable or the two CIPHER offerings, pointing to how well Audeze has managed to design these to be easy to drive. If you’ve got the cash and prefer IEMs to over-ears, this is the set for you. Pros: Signature Audeze sound

Signature Audeze sound Excellent build quality

Excellent build quality Cables for every way you want to listen

Cables for every way you want to listen Tons of accessories Cons: Expensive

Expensive The weight might irritate you after a while Check Availability Our Review

Google Pixel Buds Pro ($200)

Image: KnowTechie

Google Pixel owners are going to want to pick up a pair of Pixel Buds Pro. They come with Pixel-specific bonuses like easier settings, and Spatial Audio is planned for early 2023.

Multipoint Bluetooth support and active noise cancellation are big features. They also have quality sound, long battery life, and are comfortable to wear for long periods.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 4.5 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is “Google’s best buds yet,” and the Pixel Buds Pro holds up well against the competition. The point is that Google is on par with the competition now. If you’re a Pixel phone owner, these are the buds you should check out. Pros: AirPods Pro, but for Android.

AirPods Pro, but for Android. Google’s best buds yet

Google’s best buds yet Google can make good hardware that isn’t centered around a smartphone camera

Google can make good hardware that isn’t centered around a smartphone camera Perfectly balanced, as all things should be Cons: ANC was fine but suffered in dynamic scenarios

ANC was fine but suffered in dynamic scenarios Transparency mode is unreliable Check availability (Best Buy) Check Availability (Amazon)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($249)

Image: KnowTechie

Apple upgraded the internals of its AirPods Pro for the second time around. The new H2 chipset improved active noise cancelation and transparency modes, and the stems now have swipe gestures for volume control.

The charging case works with Find My and has a small speaker for battery notifications and to play sound if you lose them.

You also get a more balanced sound signature, punchy low end, clear mids, and treble. Battery life is improved to six hours on a charge, with a total of 30 hours with the battery in the charging case.

Best Earbuds Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 4.5 $249.00 $189.00 Enjoy up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case, block out unwanted sounds, and dance the night (or day) away with the best tunes. What We Like: Rich, immersive sound

Customizable fit

Hey Siri

30 hours of listening time

30 hours of listening time

Adaptive EQ What We Didn't Like: Can't adjust EQ presets Check Availability

Oddict Twig Pro ($149)

Image: KnowTechie

These aptX Adaptive capable TWS earbuds from Oddict sound as good as they look.

Powered by 12mm dual layered carbon drivers, you get active noise canceling, 5.5 hours of playback in the buds, and another 1.5 charges in the case.

That’s less than many TWS sets, but the Twig Pro’s charging case is much easier to pocket.

ODDICT TWIG PRO Bluetooth Earbuds $91.16 Check Availability

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ($279)

Image: KnowTechie

Bose has been shutting out the world for decades with some of the best active noise canceling around. The QuietComfort Earbuds continue in that proud tradition, with rich sound and a comfortable fit.

The six-hour battery life is bolstered by two more full charges in the case, which also has fast charging to top you back up in no time.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (Refurbished) 4.0 $139.50 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ((refurbished) offer personalized noise cancellation and sound performance for immersive listening. Designed for comfort, they come with a Fit Kit, which includes various ear tips and stability bands. Features include touch controls, a 6-hour battery life, and advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. What We Like: Personalized Sound: Intelligently adjusts noise cancellation and sound performance for a tailored listening experience.

Customizable Fit: Includes three pairs of ear tips and stability bands for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

Convenient Controls: Touch interface allows easy control of music, calls, and noise cancellation without reaching for your phone.

Single Earbud Use: Offers the flexibility to use one earbud while the other continues playing.

Long Battery Life: Provides up to 6 hours of listening on a single charge, with a quick-charge option for an additional 2 hours from a 20-minute charge.

Advanced Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a strong, continuous connection within 30 feet of your device. Check Availability

Sony WF-1000XM4 ($278)

Image: KnowTechie

If the main thing you want from your wireless earbuds is active noise canceling, the Sony WF-1000XM4 should be the first thing on your list.

They are better than anything else on the market, with ANC that doesn’t affect the full-bodied sound signature when on.

If satisfied Amazon customers are anything to go by, they’re also comfortable to wear and have great on-call quality.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless $279.99 $72.54 Check Availability

1MORE EVO ($169.99)

Image: KnowTechie

1MORE has long been a favorite of KnowTechie, and EVO is no exception.

Two drivers give you solid performance across the frequency band with clean, deep bass. LDAC support means high-quality source material.

Bluetooth 5.2 means rock-solid connectivity.

That’s just for starters. You also get four ANC modes, two transparency modes, and sensitive touch controls.

With ANC off, get 8 hours of playback (based on playback at 50% volume), with 2.5 more charges in the case. Oh, and IPX4 rating, so they’re great to use when getting your sweat on.

1MORE EVO Noise Cancelling Earbuds $169.99 $119.99 Check Availability

Nura NuraTrue ($200)

Image: KnowTechie

Nura’s true wireless IEMs, the NuraTrue, customize their sound signature to your ears, just like on the larger NuraPhone. They sound excellent even before tweaking, and that’s the beginning.

You also get active noise cancelation, IPX4 waterproofing, fast charging, and Hi-Res audio support.

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd ($249)

Image: KnowTechie

Beyerdynamic’s first pair of TWS earbuds is a heavy hitter.

Quality sound, ANC that removes background noise without fatiguing, and up to 11 hours of playback combined in a tidy little package.

The carrying case has another 19 hours’ worth of charge in it. You get aptX Adaptive and AAC, IPX4 waterproofing, and a ton of ear tips to find your best fit.

The best part? Mimi Sound Personalization, which tweaks the EQ from a two-minute listening test, so the sound quality is personal to you.

EarFun Air Pro 3

These are budget-minded headphones, but who’s to say they don’t belong here? I mean, this post is titled “The best wireless earbuds,” right? So allow me, if you will.

KnowTechie and Earfun go back. And no, this isn’t some sponsored endorsement. I genuinely love their company’s products. I mean, afterall, for the price they’re selling their products for, you really can’t as ask for much.

Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 – great comfort and amazing sound EarFun’s Air Pro 2s features the company’s second-generation Quiet Smart active noise cancellation to help you cut out unwanted sounds. Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 – great comfort and amazing sound

Back track a few weeks ago, Earfun launched its new AirFun Pro 3.

After reviewing previous versions of the Air Pro’s, we were excited to try out the Pro 3s, and we’re happy to report that they’re a step up in every way.

Not only do the AirFun Pro 3 earbuds sound great, but they also feel great in your ears, thanks to their comfortable and secure fit.

Plus, they come with a range of features and capabilities that make them a solid choice for anyone looking for high-performing and reliable earbuds.

EarFun Air Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds 4.5 $85.99 $79.99 One thing I liked is that they even have an ultra-low latency mode for a better video and gaming experience, making them perfect for your entertainment needs. Plus, at an affordable price for ANC true wireless earbuds, it's a steal Why we like it: These earbuds have it all. The EarFun Air Pro 3s offers premium sound quality, long battery life, and seamless connectivity with multiple devices. The earbuds also have an excellent noise-canceling feature and intuitive touch controls. Pros: All-new multi-device connectivity

All-new multi-device connectivity Premium immersive sound with 11mm Wool Composite Drivers

Premium immersive sound with 11mm Wool Composite Drivers Superior clarity call quality

Superior clarity call quality Cancellation up to 43dB

Cancellation up to 43dB Bluetooth 5.3 with Next-gen LE Audio & LC3 codec for ultra-low power consumption and stable transmissio Check Price

Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 – great comfort and amazing sound Before you go and spend a ton of money on a pair of noise-canceling headphones, check these out. EarFun Air Pro ANC Review

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earubds

Image: KnowTechie

The QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds are designed specifically to improve your sleep quality by effectively canceling out unwanted noise. Here’s what we found during our review:

Advanced Noise Cancelation : The QuietOn 3.1 utilizes active noise cancelation technology to significantly reduce background noise, making them perfect for light sleepers or those living in noisy environments.

: The QuietOn 3.1 utilizes active noise cancelation technology to significantly reduce background noise, making them perfect for light sleepers or those living in noisy environments. Compact and Comfortable Design : These earbuds are incredibly small and lightweight, ensuring they remain comfortable even when lying on your side.

: These earbuds are incredibly small and lightweight, ensuring they remain comfortable even when lying on your side. Long Battery Life : With up to 28 hours of battery life, the QuietOn 3.1 ensures you can get through multiple nights on a single charge.

: With up to 28 hours of battery life, the QuietOn 3.1 ensures you can get through multiple nights on a single charge. Easy Charging: The charging case is compact and portable, making it easy to recharge your earbuds whenever needed.

Overall, the QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds are an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their sleep quality through effective noise cancelation. Their comfort, long battery life, and compact design make them a top choice in the market.

QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds 4.5 $289.00 The QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds use Active Noise Cancellation to block low to mid-frequency sounds, making them ideal for noisy environments like busy cities or apartment buildings. Priced at $289, they are expensive but highly effective for improving sleep in such conditions. Quick Verdict: The QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds use Active Noise Cancellation to block low to mid-frequency sounds. Ideal for noisy cities or apartment buildings, they are priced at $289. Despite the cost, they are highly effective for improving sleep in noisy environments. Pros: Active Noise Cancellation works wonderfully

Active Noise Cancellation works wonderfully Helps you get to sleep

Helps you get to sleep Battery life is superb

Battery life is superb Emits no EMF radiation Cons: It is expensive

It is expensive Only comes in white

Only comes in white Can't be used to listen to music Bonus Offer: Use promo code KnowTechie and save 10% with this exclusive discount. Check Availability

The best wireless earbuds don’t have to break the bank

As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of great options for in-ear headphones that don’t break the bank.

For example, the PaMu Z1 in-ear headphones cost about the same price as a new video game.

But if you can splurge, there are also great options that provide amazing sound clarity and features.

At the end of the day, any of these options will treat you right, so look through the guide to find the perfect fit (both literally and figuratively) for you.

