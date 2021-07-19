Review: EarFun Free 2 earbuds – an elite set of wireless earbuds at a reasonable price

The Good Great sound Affordable Long battery life The Bad Slightly bulky 9.1 Overall

Wireless technology has come a very long way in a few short years. It has been less than a decade since the introduction of the very first true wireless earbuds, and they were stricken with issues like short battery life and questionable sound.

In the short time since then, there has been a massive evolution in the wireless earbud market, with Bluetooth becoming a standard in high-quality sound.

That being said, I want to take a look at a new set of wireless earbuds from EarFun. The EarFun Free 2 is the latest iteration of the company’s high-end Bluetooth earbuds. The company was nice enough to send me a pair for review, and I’ve been using them for a couple of weeks now.

Updated with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the EarFun Free 2 is a high-end set of wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank. This pair of earbuds go for $49.99, making them a much more affordable option than some of their competitors. So let’s jump in and see what these earbuds are all about.

How do they look and feel?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

The first thing you notice when you open up the super-satisfying magnetic packaging that the earbuds come in is the simplicity of the design. Each earbud is a black-on-black design with three different sized tips that you can change out to fit your ear best.

Each earbud has a small, magnetic charging strip on the inside where they sit in the case. The case is also minimalistic in design. It’s all black with a flip-top to open up where the earbuds are placed, and there’s a USB-C charging port on the back.

The earbuds are a bit larger than I expected. They take a larger shape than competitors like Apple’s AirPods and sit up in my ear, as opposed to having the more classic arms that are found on the AirPods.

At first glance, it looks like the EarFun Free 2 earbuds would have a hard time staying in your ear for any period of time. However, I found that they actually sit very securely, with the main body of the earbuds fitting nicely inside of my ear. I may be wrong, but it also seems like this style helps out a little with blocking some outside noise.

What can these earbuds they do?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

So now, let’s take a look at some of the features of the EarFun Free 2 earbuds. Since we’ve already started talking a bit about the case, I’ll start there. In addition to the USB-C port on the back for charging, the case is also capable of QI wireless charging. To turn on your earbuds, you simply take them out of the case. Once you’re done, stick them back in and close the case, and they’ll be shut off automatically.

After running the earbuds and case completely dead, it takes about three and a half hours to get a complete charge for both. Speaking of battery life, these EarFun Free 2s are rated for up to 30 hours of battery time, with seven hours of charge on the earbuds themselves and another 23 hours of charge in the case’s battery. This sounds about accurate to me, as I’ve only had to charge them up twice in the two weeks that I’ve been using them pretty frequently.

The EarFun Free 2 is packing the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, making their connection as strong as possible over even larger distances. These earbuds also have an additional feature, called low latency, that decreases the time it takes to transmit a signal from your device to the earbuds. I found that this works especially well while watching videos, as it cuts down tremendously on the amount of lag between what you see and what you hear.

The earbuds use a touch feature to enable low latency mode. You turn it on by tapping and holding the left earbud for two seconds before you get a prompt saying the feature is on or off. The earbuds are integrated with several other touch functions, like play/pause, volume control, and even a function to activate your phone’s voice assistant.

One of those features lets you answer calls hands-free just by tapping either earbud twice when you receive a call. I got on a call with Josiah to test the calling feature. While he said I did sound a little hollow, my voice came through loud and clear. I had about the same experience on my end, with no problems at all hearing, but Josiah’s voice did sound kind of like he was in a tunnel.

How do they sound?

So let’s get down to what really counts when it comes to wireless earbuds: How do sound? A set of earbuds can have all of the style and features there are to have and still sound like shit. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds.

When I first tried out these earbuds, I was expecting decent sound quality relative to the price that these things go for. I was instantly pleasantly surprised when I paired these with my phone and loaded up Redbone’s 1974 hit Come and Get Your Love on Spotify.

That song starts out with a pretty funky bass line, and I was immediately made aware that these earbuds were much better than I originally thought. Not only was I hit with the powerful bass, but the sound was also amazingly clear. I’m pretty hard of hearing these days, so I listen to music pretty loud. I never found any distortion or skewed audio at all with the EarFun Free 2 earbuds.

The only issue I ran into with the sound from the EarFun Free 2 was a connection issue that ultimately boiled down to user error. After testing out the low latency mode while watching a couple of YouTube videos, I forgot to change back to a normal connection. The low latency mode severely cuts down on the range of the earbuds, so they cut out much more easily than when they are in normal mode. Once I figured that out, it was smooth sailing.

Should you buy the EarFun Free 2 earbuds?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

I have been extremely impressed by the EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds. At first glance, they looked a little bulky and uncomfortable to wear, but I found that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, these earbuds sit comfortably in my ears for hours at a time, and I had to try very hard to get them to fall out.

At this price point, it will be hard to find a better option than the EarFun Free 2s. These earbuds retail for $49.99. Compared to other high-end wireless earbuds, like the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, these are a much more consumer-friendly option.

If you are in the market for a good pair of wireless earbuds, the EarFun Free 2s are a great option. The price is unmatchable, and performance keeps up with some of the best options out there.

