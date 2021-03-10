Wireless charging technology has been around for a long time. Though they have had some efficiency issues in the past, wireless chargers are still popular among smartphone owners. Whether you like the convenience of a wireless charger or you have a hard time keeping up with various charging cables, it’s a great option for charging today’s smartphones.

I personally love using wireless chargers. I have one on my bedside table and one to compliment the Dr. Pepper castle on my desk. There’s something really nice about being able to just place your phone down on a spot and know that it is going to stay charged.

There are many wireless charging options available on the market today. Here, we’ll highlight a few of the best options that are out there right now.

Wireless chargers to fit every need

There are lots of wireless chargers you can choose from. Whether you just want to charge your phone or you have other devices that you want to charge wirelessly, there’s probably a perfect option to fit all of your needs. Here are a few of the best available.

Belkin Boost Up wireless charging stand

Image: KnowTechie

First up on our list is the Belkin Boost Up wireless charging stand. This charging stand has a unique design with a circular charging area that allows users to charge their phones in portrait or landscape modes. This stand offers 7.5-watt charging for iPhones and 10-watt charging on Android devices.

The Belkin Boost Up wireless charging stand is versatile and stylish. The ability to charge vertically or horizontally is perfect for use where people want to watch something on their phone while it is charging.

Altair Wireless Charging Stand

Image: Altair

Next up is the Altair wireless charging stand from Bezalel. This wireless charging stand has a sleek design. This stand is very minimalistic yet stylish, sporting a silver, curvy design that holds your phone at the perfect angle.

The Altair wireless charging stand can also be used in portrait or landscape mode. Additionally, the stand that holds your phone at the bottom is open. This means that you can still use the USB-C or Lightning port on the bottom of your phone while it is charging on the stand. That could be great for listening to music with wired earbuds or file transfers to another device.

Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock

Image: KnowTechie

The Logitech Powered 3-in-1 dock is the perfect wireless charger for iPhone users. Not only is this charger capable of charging your iPhone, but it can also charge your AirPods and Apple Watch as well.

This 3-in-1 wireless charging station from Logitech comes in black or white and is beautifully designed to be capable of charging all 3 items at once. There is a stand with an arm where you can charge your phone and watch. There’s also a perfect area to the side where you can charge your AirPods safely in their case.

Anker PowerWave wireless charger

Image: KnowTechie

The next charger on our list is the Anker PowerWave wireless charger. This is a great fast-charging device that won’t break the bank. This is a minimalistic design that won’t take up to much space wherever it is placed.

The Anker PowerWave is priced around $12, making it an affordable option perfect for anyone looking for a basic wireless charger. One way the Anker PowerWave is able to keep prices low is that it does not come with the wall adapter needed to plug the device into the wall. Keep this in mind when looking to purchase this charger, though let’s be honest, we all have a drawer full of those adapters somewhere.

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger

Image: KnowTechie

The Choetech Dual wireless charger is a unique design. This charger has a total of five charging coils inside and is large enough to charge two devices at the same time. This means that you can place your phone virtually anywhere on top of the device and it will charge successfully.

This wireless charger is perfect for users that have multiple Qi-enabled devices to charge at once. The minimalistic design can fit perfectly in many locations without standing out.

Kew Labs UTS-1

Image: KnowTechie

The Kew Labs UTS-1 is one of the more interesting wireless chargers on this list. The UTS-1 takes the minimalistic idea to a whole new level. This charger is designed to install under your desk, charging your phone through the desk, almost like magic.

It is important to note that this charger will only work through desks that are certain thicknesses, precisely between 18-25mm. If your desk does not fit these specifications, the UTS-1 may not work. At around $105, this charger is certainly not for everyone. However, if you’re looking for a charger that stays completely out of the way at all times, this one might be for you.

Mophie Powerstation Hub

Image: KnowTechie

The Mophie Powerstation Hub is an absolute powerhouse of charging capabilities. Not only does this thing have wireless charging capabilities, but it also has three USB slots allowing you to charge other devices at the same time.

The Mophie Powerstation Hub is also a power bank. This device has a built-in 6,000 mAh capacity battery inside of it. This means that this charger can do all of this charging while not even plugged into the wall. The battery in this device is by no means huge, and there are mobile power banks that offer much bigger batteries. However, the versatility of the Mophie Powerstation Hub really helps this device stand out.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Image: KnowTechie

Nearing the end of the list is the Apple MagSafe charger. This is a unique take on the wireless charger device from Apple. The MagSafe charger utilizes new technology on iPhones, with magnets inside that connect the charger to the back of the phone at the perfect alignment every time.

The MagSafe charger is the only QI charger that can charge iPhone 12s at 15 watts. This makes the Apple MagSafe charger the fastest wireless charger for Apple devices at this time. The MagSafe charger can also charge your Apple AirPods, though with no magnets on the AirPods or their cases, aligning the charger may be a bit more difficult.

Wireless Charging Power Hub by UPLIFT Desk

Image: KnowTechie

The last wireless charger featured here today is the wireless charging Power Hub from UPLIFT Desk. This hub is similar to the Mophie Powerstation mentioned above, but with a few minor differences. This charging hub doesn’t double as a power bank but has another feature not found in the Mophie Powerstation.

The power hub from UPLIFT Desk sports a fairly minimalistic wireless charging stand and has 3 available USB slots on the top. Additionally, this hub comes with 2 120 volt power outlets that you can plug various devices into. Essentially this thing is a surge protector that has a built-in wireless charger.

So there you have it. These are some of the best wireless chargers available on the market today. Whether you’re looking for something that doesn’t stand out or you need a charger to handle several devices at once, this list should have something that fits your needs.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.