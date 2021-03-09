The best new iOS and Android games you should be playing in March 2021

It’s March, and the pandemic has kept us inside for over a year now. There is a glimmer of hope as vaccine deployment has been accelerated, but it will still be some time before normality comes, if it ever goes back to the way it was before.

Until then, you’ll need some entertainment so it’s time for our choices of the best new mobile games to play. Some are free to play, but some might require a modest outlay of funds.

Here are 10 of our favorite picks of new mobile games for Android and iOS you should be playing this month:

Kill It With Fire

Want to enact revenge against creepy, crawly spiders without burning your own house down? Do it virtually! Fire might be the titular mode of destruction, but you get guns, throwing stars, nukes, and even frying pans to destroy the arachnid menaces. Everything’s better with a frying pan.

iOS | Android

Queen: Rock Tour

The unlikely trio of Gameloft, Disney, and Universal came together to make this rhythm-action game stuffed with the best of Queen. Dress up in official outfits, perform in iconic venues, and tap your way to stardom. It’s gonna rock you so hard that you won’t mind paying to unlock the rest of the songs.

iOS | Android

Blade & Soul: Revolution

Wait, another Blade & Soul game? Already? Anyway, dive into this free-to-play MMORPG with martial arts roots, you know you want to. Build your hero and get ready for faction wars, where huge battles blanket the screen. If you like the idea of a big game on your phone, definitely check this one out.

iOS | Android

Inked

Inked has scribbled its way into our hearts, with isometric puzzle fun based on ballpoint pen drawings that could have come from your school notebooks. Play as the Nameless Hero on a quest to find his lost love, using the power of his pen, as you wander through a narrative drawn by Adam, a comic book artist. Expect some fun fourth-wall-breaking as Adam’s arms pop up to redraw some parts of the surroundings as you progress, and find out if your love stays lost.

iOS | Android

Warhammer: Odyssey

The world of Warhammer has a rich mythos to dive into, perfect for a new MMORPG to use up your spare time. Pick your hero and destroy the enemies of humanity, because otherwise they’ll destroy you. Just, watch out for bugs as the game is technically in softlaunch.

iOS | Android

Wordsmyth

Boggle-style word puzzles aren’t anything new, but the removal of a timer turns Wordsmyth into a relaxing jaunt, instead of a stress-filled puzzle. Take all the time you need to pull as many words as you can think of from the 3×3 grid. Really, take all the time you need, preferably with a nice hot drink.

iOS | Android

Lyxo

What do you get when you combine light and a fiendish puzzle game? Lyxo, where the aim of the game is to reflect a single light source onto a multitude of targets. Not as easy as it sounds, especially as the levels go on. Perfect to pick up for short bursts. Oh, protip: mirrors don’t have to be flat.

iOS | Android

Doodle Dash

Endless runners will always have a place on the mobile app stores, and Doodle Dash should have a place on your smartphone. This hand-drawn style runner is full of character and charm and reminds me of those margin doodles that we all did in school instead of paying attention. Install it.

iOS | Android

Birdie Crush: Fantasy Golf

Golf is one of those games that are perfect for the small screen, and adding a cute animal companion as a caddy to follow you around the links makes it even better. Yes, Birdie Crush is full of the usual pay-to-accessorize tricks, but the golf game is solid.

iOS | Android

Pink

There’s nothing better to while away the hours than a good puzzle mobile game, and anything from Bart Bonte is going to be good. This time, he’s gone for pink as the hue, with 50 levels that need their own logic to turn the screen pink. Some are linked to the level number, while some are just abstract takes on “turn the screen pink,” and some will leave you scratching your head. If you like the soundtrack, Bart has it on his Spotify for you to play on repeat.

iOS | Android

There you have it, some of the best new mobile games released on Android and iOS this month!

